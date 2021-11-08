Texas A&M Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper Makes Most Of His Time

Edgerrin Cooper continues to shine bright for the Aggies' defense in limited role

COLLEGE STATION -- Turn on the tape and watch him glide with ease. From sideline to sideline, the Louisiana native is a human highlight reel.

Up, down, left, right, there he here is finding ways into the pile, bringing down offensive players and celebrating on the field.

Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper isn't a full-time starter for the No. 11 Aggies' defense, but he is a full-time playmaker entering his second season. That's all A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) should care about entering the final weeks of 2021.

"That guy is going to be one heck of a player," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "And he is one heck of a player. You can talk about can pull the pin and run and hit and play and loves ball. Can play special teams, can cover, can run. I mean, I love everything about him. I really do."

Cooper, a former top recruit from Covington, never once considered staying on the bayou. Most kids in the area dream of LSU, but Cooper wanted to be different.

Fisher goes beyond Texas on the recruiting trial, but winning on rival ground is monumental. Cooper was ranked a top-five player in Louisiana, and had offers across the SEC.

Instead, he bet on himself in College Station. Cooper said the atmosphere played a deciding factor in coming to the Lone Star State.

"The love and support all around, you can't get enough of it," he said.

Cooper continues to find success as the third linebacker behind senior Aaron Hansford and junior Andre White. On two different occasions, he's led the team in tackles, including eight in a 35-14 win over Missouri.

On Saturday, it was hard not to find No. 45 somewhere on the field against No. 13 Auburn in a 20-3 win . Cooper finished with seven total tackles, including one for a loss of four yards against running back Jarquez Hunter. He considers that moment a bright spot thus far in his young Aggie career.

"Just seeing that open guy in the backfield and seeing the toss from film, I knew what was about to happen," Cooper said. "It was either going to be a toss right or toss left, so I just went through there running as fast as I could."

Cooper believes part of the reason for his ability to read and react against running backs comes from his playing the part. During his formative years, he lined up at running back, taking hits and picking up yards with his feet instead of delivering takedowns behind the line of scrimmage.

Once in high school, Cooper transitioned to the defensive side of the ball with ease. His two older brothers passed down the knowledge from their playing day to help with his reaction time and learning to read offensive lines.

At 6-3 with the speed of a defensive back, he became a blur in space while making sure offensive coordinators would circle his name before Friday night kickoffs.

"You can see the speed of him already," defensive end Tyree Johnson said. "He just really needed to get into the playbook and getting dialed in at practice, and get rolling from a mental standpoint."

Cooper is best used in space, allowing his speed to kick into second gear before the snap. Maybe that's what will be needed in Oxford come Saturday against No. 12 Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) and the mobile quarterback Matt Corral.

The Rebels, coached by offensive duo Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby, aren't just prioritizing the pass. In recent games, they've relied on players such as Snoop Connor and Jerrion Ealy in space in the run game.

"They're very well-balanced," Fisher said. "That scheme and schematics from their coaches know how to call it and they do a great job."

Fisher has never been afraid to play young talent over veterans. Cooper's speed, agility and reaction has earned him meaningful reps this season already.

Why wouldn't in against the Rebels in a divisional game?

Cooper makes plays. His mentality is "see ball, get ball" and let the rest unfold on its own. A playmaker through and through, most of his teammates simply call him "Coop."

Then again, maybe a new nickname is on the horizon?

"I'm waiting for that one person to come up with something and see if I like it," Cooper said.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here