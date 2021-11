COLUMBUS (AP) — Anger, tears and a summoning of security marked Friday's public hearing on what Ohio's next map of U.S. House districts will look like. Witnesses — some of whom evoked the values of their military veteran forefathers and hopes for future generations — told the Republican-dominated Joint Committee on Congressional Redistricting that a pair of proposed maps heavily favoring the GOP are undemocratic.

