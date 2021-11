This weekend brings a good mix of entertainment for all ages. Fall colors and cool weather are perfect for the 16th annual Moss Rock Festival (MRF) at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Nov. 6-7. Get ideas from the nature-themed festival with more than 100 artists, makers, designers and special exhibitions. This year’s featured artists are Yvonne Miller and Stefan Hochhuber. Festivities include live performances, smart living market, sweetery vendors and WonderKid Studios. The 10th annual Beer Garden will promote the artistry of craft brewers and the growing community of brewing enthusiasts in Alabama. Tickets to the Beer Garden include a souvenir tasting glass and craft beer tasting. MRF has partnered with Pursell Farms resort for special giveaways. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the complete list of events, visit mossrockfestival.com. Precautions are being taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; click here and scroll down for the full statement. Purchase tickets for MRF here. Purchase tickets for the Beer Garden here. Stay up to date on Facebook.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO