Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals are here: Save on All-Clad, Ninja, Instant Pot and more
Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals are officially here. If you're looking for a holiday gift for the fashionista or home chef in your life, the legendary department store has you covered with a lineup of can't-miss holiday deals.
To prepare for anticipated product shortages and shipping delays , Macy's joins a growing list of retailers that are beginning their holiday sales weeks ahead of Black Friday . Other big players—including Walmart , eBay , Best Buy , Target and Amazon —have all already dropped Black Friday 2021 deals .
To help you snag all the best deals, below we've answered many frequently asked questions regarding Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals. Meanwhile, if you need gift ideas , we've got you covered there, too.
When does the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale start?
The Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale kicked off on November 3, with early access to weekly Black Friday deals and exclusive savings. The full line-up of deals, meanwhile, will be available starting November 23 . Even more doorbuster deals are expected to drop on Black Friday, which takes place on Friday, November 26 .
What are the best Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals?
Macy's is offering deep discounts on select fashion pieces, home goods and kitchen products during this early Black Friday sale. Keep scrolling to check out all the best deals you can expect now and going forward.
Kitchen
- Get the Cuisinart 10-Piece Cutlery Set with Stainless Steel End Caps and Blade Guards for $14.99 (Save $25.01)
- Get the Black & Decker BL2010BG 10-Speed Blender for $17.99 (Save $27)
- Get the Bella 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster Oven for $17.99 (Save $27)
- Get the Hamilton Beach Electric Knife for $17.99 (Save $14)
- Get the Black & Decker RC516 16-Cup Rice Cooker and Warmer for $19.99 (Save $27)
- Get the Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer for $59.99 (Save $65)
- Get the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $129.95 (Save $20)
- Get the Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System for $139.99 (Save $85)
- Get the Cuisinart CJE-1000M Juice Extractor for $179.99 (Save $45)
- Get the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-Quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology for $199.99 (Save $75)
- Get the All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set for $299.99 (Save $540)
- Get the Cuisinart EM-25 Espresso Defined Cappuccino and Latte Machine for $299.99 (Save $75)
Home
- Save up to 60% on Select Toys
- Save up to 65% on Sheets and Bedding
- Get the Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.80 (Save $11.20)
- Get the Calvin Klein Monogram Logo Medium Support Cotton Pillow from $7.99 (Save $26.01 to $35.01)
- Get the Elle Home Throw for $11.99 (Save $28)
- Get the Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier for $89.99 (Save $77)
- Get the Charter Club White Down Medium Weight Comforter from $113.99 (Save $266.01 to $336.01)
- Get the Tzumi ionvacUV UltraClean Robovac with Smart Mapping for $194.99 (Save $209)
- Get the Ladlow Fabric Sofa for $499 (Save $400)
Fashion
- Save up to 50% on Designer Handbags
- Get the Bali Double Support Spa Closure Wireless Bra for $14.99 (Save $25.01)
- Get the Jockey Seamfree Bralette for $18.99 (Save $9.01)
- Get the Family Pajamas Matching Kid's Steward Plaid Pajama Set for $19.99 (Save $10)
- Get the Charter Club Cozy Plush Wrap For $14.99 (Save $35.01)
- Get the Michael Kors Girls Heavyweight Stadium Puffer Jacket for $56 (Save $84)
- Get the Tommy Hilfiger Single-Breasted Peacoat for $79.99 (Save $145.01)
- Get the Kenneth Cole Men's Double Breasted Wool Blend Peacoat with Bib for $79.99 (Save $170.01)
- Get the Nautica Hooded Stretch Packable Puffer Coat for $79.99 (Save $80.01)
- Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Suede-Trim Quilted Coat for $122.50 (Save $24.49)
When does the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale end?
The Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale will officially come to an end on November 27 , just one day after Black Friday. We do, however, expect even more holiday deals to drop on Cyber Monday, which takes place on November 29 .
Should I shop Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals?
Yes. The Macy's Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to get all your holiday shopping done, and the best way to make sure you get everything on your wish list if stock shortages and shipping delays strike. You can scoop up markdowns on tons of our favorite brands during the early holiday shopping event and even take home must-have gifts for less than $5, $10 or $20.
Are Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals available online?
Yes. Customers can shop all the best Macy's Black Friday deals online, with plenty of convenient shipping and pickup options available. While Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day— Thursday, November 25 —shoppers can still browse and buy gifts online or through the Macy's app .
When you shop the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale online, you can get your goodies fast with access to same-day delivery through DoorDash and flexible payment choices, including a buy-now-pay-later option.
Shop the Macy's Black Friday 2021 sale.
