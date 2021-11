Snapshots are an easy way to roll back configuration errors and other issues. With openSUSE, working with snapshots is made incredibly easy. Jack Wallen shows you how. OpenSUSE is yet another outstanding Linux distribution that has plenty to offer. Many believe openSUSE is one of the best flavors of Linux for business desktop use cases. One of the many reasons for that is the built-in snapshot tool made possible by a combination of the btrfs file system and the YaST2 snapper plugin.

