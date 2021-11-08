CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking mild temperatures through mid-week before rain returns

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows falling into the lower 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 60s. A few sprinkles possible late in the day. EXTENDED: We'll stay mild overnight across Mid-Missouri with lows more than 10...

abc17news.com

