World

Srinagar joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021 as 'City of Craft and Folk Art'

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): In a major recognition of the crafts and arts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar on Monday joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) 2021, under the Crafts and Folk Arts category. The inclusion of Srinagar in the creative city network for...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

The Victoria and Albert Museum Has Returned a Looted 4,000-Year-Old Object to Turkey

On Tuesday, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum returned an ancient Anatolian gold ewer to Turkey. Dating back to more than 4,000 years ago, the golden ewer is believed by experts to have been made as a funerary gift by Haitian people of Anatolia in the 3rd century B.C.E. The artifact came into the museum’s collection as a gift from its previous owner. In 1989, British collector and real estate developer Arthur Gilbert purchased it from Los Angeles dealer Bruce McNall, who was involved in the illegal antiquities trade, according to the Art Newspaper. Gilbert reportedly purchased the ewer for a substantial sum of...
MUSEUMS
Birmingham Star

Indian at par with its neighbour in terms of developments at borders: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India is no less than its neighbour in development at the Arunachal Pradesh border and the country will give a befitting reply in every situation. Speaking on the occasion of Silver Jubilee celebrations of the...
INDIA
#Unesco#Srinagar#Creative City#Arts And Crafts#Ani#The Crafts And Folk Arts#India Ministry Of Culture#Madhya Pradesh Gwalior#Craft Connoisseurs#Indian#Uccn
Birmingham Star

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a tripartite meeting with Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, and Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus. During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, the parties...
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

The Young Generation Risking All to Topple the Myanmar Junta

The knife that carved through Gue Gue's abdomen wasn't exactly meant for pulling out her inflamed appendix. But it was the only one available in the sweltering jungle clinic, a bumpy ride over mountainous terrain from her guerrilla training camp. There was no option for general anesthesia to put her...
ASIA
Birmingham Star

Lockdown-ready Austria has its PCR system tricked

A state-supported Covid-19 PCR test system touted as one of the best in Austria was revealed to have glaring security issues after a journalist tricked it into issuing a negative test certificate to a cartoon character. Children around the world can breathe a sigh of relief: Papa Smurf has not...
TECHNOLOGY
Birmingham Star

From delivery of S400 to Putin's visit - India-Russia all set to deepen engagement

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Russia has started the delivery of the S400 Triumf surface to air missile system to India, under the agreement signed by the Narendra Modi government for over USD 5 billion. Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev has...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

40th IITF reflects pandemic-hit economy has recovered, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the 40th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IIFT) reflects that the Indian economy has recovered strongly, and this time IIFT is three times bigger than the trade fair organised in 2019. Lauding the historically high level...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Embattled Myanmar leader Suu Kyi's sword restored by Japanese craftsmen

Tokyo [Japan], November 14 (ANI): The katana-style sword of the ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has been restored by craftsmen in Japan hoping to return it to her one day. Before Suu Kyi was cast out during a coup in February this year, she had approached Japan's ambassador...
ASIA
Birmingham Star

Islamic clerics across globe call for inclusive government in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI): Islamic clerics from several countries across the world, including India, held a virtual conference on Sunday, where they called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. The participants, from India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Croatia, stressed the need to form a unified position...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Punjab Sports Minister launches biography of Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh launched the biography of Olympic athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa titled 'Uddna Baaz' penned by eminent sports writer Navdeep Singh Gill on Sunday. "The sporting life of the legendary first Arjuna Awardee athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa who made the country...
SPORTS
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

3 million across Myanmar in need of humanitarian aid, warns UN

New York [US], November 15 (ANI) Growing conflict, insecurity, COVID-19, and a failing economy, has rendered some three million Burmese in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance across Myanmar, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday. "The humanitarian situation in Myanmar is deteriorating", Martin Griffiths said in a statement,...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Proud moment, result of collective hard work: Mayor Junaid Mattu on Srinagar's inclusion in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): Terming the addition of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) 2021 under the Crafts and Folk Arts category a "proud moment", Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said that this has been achieved with the collective hard work of different organisations in the valley.
INDIA
dallassun.com

