TV Schedule

 6 days ago

Gesine Prado is sharing her tips and tricks for stocking a freezer full of baked goodies ready to go in a pinch. Whether for unexpected guests or a last-minute dinner party, Gesine has all the bases covered with make-ahead, bake-ahead dishes like Shaker Chicken Pot Pie, Cinnamon Crumble Buns and Devil's...

www.diynetwork.com

wesb.com

3-6 Inches of Snow Possible

Rain and snow will arrive across New York and Pennsylvania today before precipitation spreads across the rest of the Northeast tonight. According to AccuWeather, A swath of 3-6 inches is possible across northwestern Pennsylvania, as well as southern New York and mountainous areas of the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
myq105.com

What Is The Fastest Growing City In Florida?

Take a guess. My guess would be a city in the Tampa Bay area. We know rents are super high in the Tampa Bay area so I would assume that one of our bay area cities earned the top spot…but no! The fastest growing city in Florida is…Drum roll please…
FLORIDA STATE
97 Rock

Oregon Man Turns a 727 Boeing Jet Airplane Into Jaw-Dropping Home

We've seen tiny homes and container homes but here's one of the neatest homes in Oregon that'll you'll ever see. It's a converted Boeing 727 and yes someone lives in it. A Boeing 727 jet sets in the hills of Hillsboro Oregon and it's got a lot of people taking a double-look at this unique home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Only In South Carolina

This Bizarre Roadside Attraction In South Carolina Will Make You Do A Double Take

Hidden alongside a rural road in the upstate of South Carolina is a wonderful little roadside attraction that’s guaranteed to make you do a double take, and even make a u-turn. Popular all year-round, it’s the kind of place you’ll go back to on the regular. Read on to learn why. The hours for the […] The post This Bizarre Roadside Attraction In South Carolina Will Make You Do A Double Take appeared first on Only In Your State.
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Holiday TV Special Schedule: Classics Rudolph And Frosty Return

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The 2021 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.” Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below. THE CLASSICS Monday, Nov. 22 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 Frosty The Snowman at 8 a.m. Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire at 8 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe at 8:30 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m. CBS ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES Sunday, Dec. 12 A Christmas Proposal from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Christmas Takes Flight from 8-10 p.m. OTHER SPECIAL PROGRAMMING Sunday, Dec. 5 The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 The Price Is Right At Night (Christmas Themed) from 8-9 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 9-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash from 8-11 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rare ringtail cat spotted in San Antonio park

SAN ANTONIO — A rare ringtail cat was spotted enjoying a meal at a park in San Antonio, officials said. Officials with the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department saw the animal on a land bridge while reviewing surveillance footage at Phil Hardberger Park, the San Antonio Express-News reported. On...
SAN ANTONIO, FL
The Blade

Turn those Thanksgiving leftovers into delicious dishes

We’re talkin’ turkey today, on the Food page ... Thanksgiving turkey leftovers, that is. A sandwich on good white bread piled high with sliced turkey, a schmear of mayo, a slather of cranberry sauce, and crisp lettuce leaves is truly one of the great foods. We’ve known some people who love it so much they wish the big turkey-and-trimmings feast could be made the day before, so they could eat this favorite on the holiday itself.
