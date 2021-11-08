TV Schedule

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?
The 2021 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below.
THE CLASSICS
Monday, Nov. 22
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Frosty The Snowman at 8 a.m.
Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire at 8 p.m.
Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe at 8:30 p.m.
The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m.
CBS ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES
Sunday, Dec. 12
A Christmas Proposal from 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Christmas Takes Flight from 8-10 p.m.
OTHER SPECIAL PROGRAMMING
Sunday, Dec. 5
The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove from 9:30-10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
The Price Is Right At Night (Christmas Themed) from 8-9 p.m.
The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 9-11 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash from 8-11 p.m.
