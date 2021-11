A Showcase in Digital Innovation with Enterprise Control. If you look at business today the facts are clear: virtually every business across every industry has become, or is becoming, a digital business. App modernization initiatives are driving cloud strategies for our customers to enable digital innovation. And, with VMware, this innovation comes with enterprise control. This is the power of “AND” that is now front and center in our value to customers today and into the future. Our CEO Raghu Raghuram put it best: it’s no longer about a ‘cloud first’ approach—it’s about being ‘cloud smart’. Organizations should have the freedom to choose the ’right’ cloud, based on their strategic business goals.

