Harrison Smith was placed on the COVID/Reserve list on Sunday and the unvaccinated Vikings safety has already been ruled out for next week. Prior to the Minnesota Vikings‘ eventual loss to the Ravens on Sunday, the team placed star safety Harrison Smith on the COVID/Reserve list. Smith, who is unvaccinated, would have to be out for 10 days if he tested positive for the virus to land on the list.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO