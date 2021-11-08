CISF arrests man with 65,000 Saudi Riyals at Hyderabad airport

A group of women subjected to invasive gynaecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked global condemnation, their lawyer told AFP Monday. Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the examinations late last year as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom. The incident caused outrage, and fuelled concerns about Qatar's treatment of women as the Gulf state prepares to receive thousands of foreign visitors for the 2022 football World Cup. Damian Sturzaker, from Sydney-based firm Marque Lawyers, said seven affected passengers now plan legal action to "send a message to Qatari authorities that you can't treat women... in this manner".

FIFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO