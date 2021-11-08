CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CISF arrests man with 65,000 Saudi Riyals at Hyderabad airport

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday arrested a passenger with 65,000 Saudi Riyals (equivalent to Rs 12.86 lakh) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. According to the CISF...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

CISF seizes 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals from passenger at Delhi's IGI airport

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday seized 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals worth Rs 24 lakh from an Indian passenger at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. As per the statement from CISF, the passenger was identified as Mohammad Ashraf. CISF's surveillance and intelligence...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Stansted Airport evacuation: Arrested man is released

A man arrested in connection with the evacuation of Stansted Airport after a suspicious package was found has been released without charge, police said. Passengers were evacuated from the Essex airport on Saturday after reports of the package in the security area. Essex Police said military explosive experts carried out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajiv Gandhi
Person
Gandhi
Washington Post

Police searched a beer truck and found some $200 million worth of drugs, in Asia’s largest-ever meth bust

Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyderabad#Foreign Currency#Cisf#Ani#Bis#Customs Officials
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

A Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his employer and lawyer said -- a ruling slammed by Washington as "unjust". He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP. His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
simpleflying.com

Boeing Flies The 777X Out To Dubai Ahead Of The Airshow

Boeing has flown the 777X out to Dubai ahead of its public debut at the Dubai Airshow. Having received all the necessary permissions to fly out to the United Arab Emirates, the planemaker will be keen to show off the jet to its largest customer, Emirates, who has publicly voiced discontent with the progress of the program several times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS San Francisco

Texas Woman Charged With Assaulting Flight Attendant Over Mask Compliance on SFO-Bound Flight

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Texas woman accused of assaulting a flight attendant over mask wearing on an Anchorage, Alaska-to-San Francisco flght appeared in federal court Friday in Houston to face charges, authorities said. Debby Dutton, 50, was a passenger aboard a June 29 United Airlines flight headed into SFO when authorities say she repeatedly yelled and pushed a flight attendant who had woken up her husband to ask him to put on his mask, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds. The hearing in Houston is the first step in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Place
New Delhi, IN
News 8 WROC

Police: Ecuadorian prison clash leaves at least 52 dead

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Clashes inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 52 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw what authorities said was the country’s worst ever prison bloodbath. Residents living near the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil reported hearing hours of sustained […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches

A group of women subjected to invasive gynaecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked global condemnation, their lawyer told AFP Monday. Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the examinations late last year as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom. The incident caused outrage, and fuelled concerns about Qatar's treatment of women as the Gulf state prepares to receive thousands of foreign visitors for the 2022 football World Cup. Damian Sturzaker, from Sydney-based firm Marque Lawyers, said seven affected passengers now plan legal action to "send a message to Qatari authorities that you can't treat women... in this manner".
FIFA
AFP

Thai protesters call for royal reforms after court ruling

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Bangkok on Sunday against a decision by a top court that ruled calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow Thailand's ultra-powerful monarchy. The current protest movement kicked off mid-2020, with student-led rallies calling for Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down and for reforms to the monarchy. 
PROTESTS
KATC News

Danny Fenster sentenced to 11 years in Myanmar jail

A journalist with ties to Acadiana is sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar , despite international pressure. Friday night, the State Department condemned that sentence. Danny Fenster has been working in Myanmar since June of last year, but for the past five months, he's been in prison. Fenster is accused of spreading false news, visa breaches, and unlawful association with an illegal group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Birmingham Star

3 Pakistani soldiers killed during anti-terror operations in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Three Pakistani soldiers were killed and while several terrorists suffered heavy losses in two separate incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, two policemen were also killed in Bajaur bomb blast, The News International reported. Based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy