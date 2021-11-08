T20 WC: Ravi Shastri has raised bar and deserves all praise, says Wasim Jaffer

Leah Williamson is keen for Arsenal to maintain their strong start to the season and prove they have matched her ambition – admitting it will be an easier decision to sign a new contract if recent improvements continue.The centre back has made over 150 appearances for Arsenal, having joined the club she supports at the age of nine.Williamson’s contract was due to expire last summer after another trophyless campaign as she said it was time to make a “football decision” over her future and one not based on her “love and affection” for Arsenal.She ultimately signed a new one-year deal...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO