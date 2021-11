LANSING, MI — Emails between Benton Harbor officials made public this week reveal exasperation among state regulators as problems with the city’s water system mounted. State officials began to find themselves in a dilemma in 2019 amid difficulty communicating with the Benton Harbor water chief, as well as a pattern of missed deadlines by the city for implementing large fixes in the water system, many of which predated the discovery of elevated lead levels.

