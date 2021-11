A University of Chicago graduate who was fatally shot during a robbery Tuesday struggled with the gunman moments before his death, according to court documents. Alton Spann, 18, was denied bond Saturday in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Shaoxiong Zheng, a recent graduate at the University of Chicago. Spann has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery for his alleged role in Tuesday's fatal shooting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO