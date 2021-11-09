ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The stolen 50-foot serpent has been found, will show at Luminaria

By Camille Sauers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The stolen 50-foot serpent installation, created for the upcoming Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has been found. Luminaria and two members of the "Of the Serpent" artistic team shared in a video that the trailer containing the irreplaceable artwork was recovered. However, the suspect is still in possession of...

Luminaria Art Festival organizers say stolen art display, pickup truck found

SAN ANTONIO - A massive art display which was set to make its debut at this weekend's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has been reported stolen. The pickup truck belonging to one of the artists was stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday from outside Studio 111 off Lone Star Boulevard near S. Flores Street. The truck had an art display called "Of the Serpent" encased in a U-Haul trailer that was attached to the vehicle's trailer hitch.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Installation at San Antonio's Luminaria art festival stolen prior to this weekend's event

One of the large installations set to be showcased in this weekend's Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival has been stolen. On Monday, Luminaria sent an email requesting locals be on the lookout for a truck and trailer containing the stolen art piece, an installation made by Of the Serpent, a group of artists comprised of Joseph Rogers, Timofay Trofimenkov, Jorge Luis Gamboa and Peyson Jones.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Luminaria Art Festival organizers say stolen art display, pickup truck found

SAN ANTONIO - A massive art display which was set to make its debut at this weekend's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has been reported stolen. The pickup truck belonging to one of the artists was stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday from outside Studio 111 off Lone Star Boulevard near S. Flores Street. The truck had an art display called "Of the Serpent" encased in a U-Haul trailer that was attached to the vehicle's trailer hitch.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
glasstire.com

Stolen Artwork is Found: Of the Serpent's Piece for San Antonio's Luminaria Festival

Luminaria, a contemporary arts festival in San Antonio, said late last night that an artwork that had been stolen from one of its participating artist groups has now been found. This news comes on the heels of the festival's announcement at 12:30 PM on Monday that the piece was missing. The work, which was created by Of the Serpent, a collaborative based out of San Antonio's Lone Star Arts District, is a modular, immersive, large-scale outdoor sculpture featuring lights and projections.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

