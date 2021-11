Bitcoin started the week on a positive note climbing more than 5% today, to $66,500. This represents a year-to-date gain of 127%. However, tech stocks Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), Bill.com (BILL), Asana (ASAN), and Digital Ocean (DOCN) have actually outperformed Bitcoin in 2021. So, it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.People were locked in their homes through the better part of last year due to the COVID-19 related restrictions. The remote lifestyle led to many new investors flocking to trading not only stocks and options but also cryptocurrencies, which have been skyrocketing since 2020.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO