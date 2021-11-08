CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohit Sharma becomes third cricketer to score 3,000 runs in men's T20I

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Indian batter Rohit Sharma on Monday completed 3000 T20I runs and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Rohit reached...

www.birminghamstar.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Dravid stalwart of Indian cricket, look forward to working with him: Rohit Sharma

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 4 (ANI): India opening batter Rohit Sharma has welcomed the move of appointing Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the senior men's team. Dravid was appointed head coach of the senior side on Wednesday and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup.
SPORTS
batonrougenews.net

Mohammad Shahzad becomes first Afghan player to reach 2000 T20I runs

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI): Mohammad Shahzad on Sunday became the first Afghanistan player to reach 2000 T20I runs. Shahzad achieved the feat during the ongoing match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter scored 45 runs off 33 balls before walking towards the pavilion. Shahzad...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rizwan becomes first player to score 1000 T20I runs in one year

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday became the first player to score 1000 T20I runs in a single year. Rizwan went past the 1000-run mark in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Along the way, Rizwan broke Babar Azam's tally to...
WORLD
David Wiese
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravichandran Ashwin
Martin Guptill
The Independent

England on Covid ‘rollercoaster’ after Ellis Genge positive, Eddie Jones admits

Eddie Jones admits England are on board a Covid-19 “rollercoaster” as Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia after becoming the latest player to test positive.A crisis has developed at loosehead prop after first choice Genge, one of the team’s recently appointed vice-captains, followed bench option Joe Marler into self-isolation ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It means that Scottish-born Bevan Rodd will make his debut just three days after being called into camp as a replacement for Marler with Trevor Davison providing replacement cover.For the second-successive week, England’s eve-of-match preparations have been affected by coronavirus after...
WORLD
The Independent

Liam Williams calls for end to pitch invasions at Wales matches

Wales full-back Liam Williams says there must be no repeat of the pitch-invasion scenes that marred Autumn Nations Series games against New Zealand and South Africa A man briefly stood alongside All Blacks team members ahead of the New Zealand national anthem before he was led away, then a spectator was banned from the Principality Stadium for life after running onto the pitch as Wales attacked midway through the second half of last Saturday’s Springboks encounter.Williams had the ball inside South Africa’s 22 when the spectator ran on, before he was wrestled to the ground by stewards and led away.It...
WORLD
The Independent

England vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result, final score and reaction from 2021 Autumn internationals

Follow live coverage as England take on Australia in the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham tonight.Eddie Jones’ side kicked off their autumn with an 11-try rout over Tonga a week ago but things get a whole lot tougher when they welcome their old rivals to HQ on Saturday evening.Jones has been adding fuel to the fire ahead of this contest against his fellow countrymen but his team’s task has been made no easier with the absences of props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, both having being ruled out after testing positive for Covid. Owen Farrell is back, however, after...
RUGBY
#International Cricket#Cricketer#T20#Ani#Indian#Group 2
Birmingham Star

Pakistan team moving forward with more confidence, says Saqlain Mushtaq

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq feels the team is moving forward with confidence despite the loss in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis produced a brilliant partnership to carry Australia to a stunning five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Thursday.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC, Final: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Speaking at the toss, Australia skipper Finch said, "We'll have...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: Australia are peaking at the right time, says McGrath ahead of finals

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Former pacer Glenn McGrath feels Australia has peaked at the right moment going into the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The...
WORLD
India
New Zealand
Dubai
Sports
AFP

Australia, New Zealand seek history in T20 World Cup final

Kane Williamson's New Zealand eye a second global crown in a single year when they take on Australia at the Twenty20 World Cup final that will witness a new winner on Sunday. "That's probably a final that I'm not sure too many people would have predicted a month or so ago, Australia and New Zealand," said Stead.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

T20 WC: It is about minimising damage in powerplay, says Warner

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, Australia opening batter David Warner said that minimising damage in the powerplay will hold the key for his side. "As a collective unit, it is all about producing with both ball and bat....
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Warner scores most runs for any Australian batter in T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Australia batter David Warner on Sunday became the highest run-scorer for his side in T20 World Cup. The opener achieved this feat against New Zealand during the final clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium. Warner played an...
WORLD
The Independent

Stuart Hogg equals Scotland try record but Springboks triumph at Murrayfield

Stuart Hogg became a Scotland record holder after a double against South Africa but the world champions kicked their way to a 30-15 victory at BT Murrayfield.Hogg scored two tries to take him up to 24 for Scotland and join Tony Stanger and Ian Smith at the top of the all-time list.Gregor Townsend’s side matched the Springboks for tries, with Makazole Mapimpi also crossing twice and the hosts led 10-8 at half-time.👏 Stuart Hogg has now tied the storied names of Tony Stanger and Ian Smith as Scotland's all-time leading try scorer.@StuartWHOGG_ pic.twitter.com/RxF7KrAUeI— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 13, 2021But...
WORLD

