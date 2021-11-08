Vuzix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Midland-based Mexco Energy Corp. reported net income of $1.103 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2021. This compares to a net loss of $341,640, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Operating revenues were $2,817,679...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Friday reported profit of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. The bank holding company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.2...
Investors who buy individual stocks aim to outpace the broader markets over a period of time. But doing so requires a ton of expertise, patience, and foresight to understand long-term trends. Canadian cannabis stocks touched record highs soon after marijuana was legalized in Canada at the federal level. But these companies have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last three years.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
The apparel market represents the largest category in the e-commerce industry. And resale happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the apparel market. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has created one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' clothing. After going public earlier this year, the stock price sits 36%...
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday, while PaySafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing...
There are plentiful questions to be answered amid the discussions about how to address climate change and move to a low-carbon world. “Geopolitical tensions are growing as countries argue over accelerating reduction of greenhouse gases,” said Lewis Matthews, co-founder of Project Geminae. Speaking at the Professional Petroleum Data Management Association’s...
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares rose 0.6% to $94.60 in after-hours trading. Flowers Foods, Inc....
General Electric this week said it is calling it quits on being a mega conglomerate, with plans to split into three public companies. But first it wants to buy back up to $23 billion of its own debt over roughly a month.
