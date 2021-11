KALAMAZOO, MI — Four months after Olde Peninsula closed its doors, after a 25-year run in downtown Kalamazoo, another brewpub has announced it will be moving in. Saugatuck Brewing Co., which merged with Gonzo’s BiggDogg Brewing in 2019 — resulting in the renaming of Gonzo’s space at 140 S. Westnedge Ave. to Saugatuck Brewing Co. — is picking up its growlers, hops and yeast and moving down the street.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO