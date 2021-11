I suppose it’s possible that you’re not familiar with the Fiat Ritmo. For this to be the case, that would mean you would have had to ignore — perhaps deliberately — the fact that I consider the Ritmo to be one of the best-designed cheap hatchback of the late ‘70s, and that would wound me. Yet even I, a man who has stared out a window into the gray November sky and considered, I mean really considered, the Ritmo, wasn’t aware until very recently of just how weird the trunk is on the Ritmo Cabriolet. So, join me on this journey of discovery, won’t you?

