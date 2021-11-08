CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Meme stocks like GameStop, AMC pose risks to financial stability, Fed says

By Chris Matthews
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stock-market volatility resulting from a surge in first-time investors who congregate on social media could pose a risk to the U.S. financial system, the Federal Reserve said in its biannual financial stability report released...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
MARKETS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
NBC Los Angeles

Gold Is Set to Rally the Coming Months, Two Experts Say. The Key Level They're Watching

Gold's hot streak is still in its early innings, say the managers behind two of the largest ETFs on the market backed by the precious metal. Bullion wrapped up its best week since May on Friday as investors bought it to hedge against rising inflation figures, the latest being the more than 30-year record spike in consumer prices. It has climbed 7.5% since its recent bottom in September and is now within 2% of breaking even on a year-to-date basis.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Amc#Gamestop#Us Federal Reserve#Financial Stability#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Afp#Gamestop Corp#Gme
CNN

Deciding whether to invest in Bitcoin? Here are the other big names in crypto

New York (CNN Business) — Cryptocurrencies have hit new all-time highs this month as they become more appealing to mainstream investors. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, soared to a new all-time high of nearly $70,000 per coin this week. It has climbed almost 125% this year, while the good old S&P 500 (SPX) is up less than 24%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cannabis stocks take off on legalization hopes. One investor sees potential for more upside

The stars may be aligning for cannabis stocks as they tear higher on hopes around a reported Republican-led legalization effort, Tim Seymour said. The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) portfolio manager and CNBC contributor told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Wednesday that a possible bill drafted by South Carolina House Rep. Nancy Mace to deschedule and regulate the federally illegal substance "could be a game changer for the cannabis industry."
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy