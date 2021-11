Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The 50-year-old South African billionaire sold more than 5.1 million Tesla shares, of which about 4.2 million were held in a trust. His massive disposal hit Tesla's share price, which slumped 15.4 percent over the week. Tesla last month became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO