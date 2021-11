Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kyle Dean Massey is a new dad. The 39-year-old actor welcomed his first child, daughter Rafa, with his husband, Taylor Frey, via surrogate Sunday. "Seeing our daughter's face for the first time is something I will never forget. It's instant love," Massey told People. "On top of that, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for all the people who contributed to our journey to parenthood, our wonderful egg donor, our physician Dr. Guy Ringler, all of our attorneys, especially Thomas Gleeson. And of course our surrogate and her family who gave so much of herself to give us the most magnificent gift."

