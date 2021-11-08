CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbGkJ_0cqSqy5J00

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton , Indira Varma, Keri Russell , Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “ Extrapolations ,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series.

Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant.

Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety Breakspear in “Carnival Row,” and she is repped by Dalzell and Beresford in the UK and The Gersh Agency and Principal Entertainment in the US. Russel, who has starred in “The Americans” and “Felicity,” plays Olivia Drew, a gun for hire. She is repped by WME, Burstein Company, Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern and Viewpoint. Jones, who has appeared in “The Village” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” plays Elizabeth Burdick, president of the United States. She is repped by Scott Henderson at WME.

The new additions join previously announced cast members Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav, with more cast members yet to be announced. Over eight episodes, the series will tell stories of how upcoming changes to the planet will affect day-to-day life including love, faith, work and family.

“Extrapolations” is now in production, produced for Apple TV Plus by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res. Executive producers include writer/director Burns, Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Midnight Run’ Sequel Starring Regina Hall in the Works, Robert De Niro to Produce

Universal Pictures is making a sequel to “Midnight Run,” the 1988 action comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. Regina Hall, the actor best known for “Girls Trip” and “Scary Movie,” is starring in the follow-up. It’s unclear if De Niro is reprising his role as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in the buddy action film, but he will be involved in the new version as a producer. Aeysha Carr (“Woke,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is writing the screenplay, though plot details and additional cast members have been kept under wraps. The original “Midnight Run” sees De Niro play a bounty hunter who pursues a...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Is Currently the Lowest-Rated Film in the MCU

“Eternals,” the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has received the lowest rating of all Marvel films from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, though it still scored a “fresh” rating with 62%. “Eternals” is currently rated a touch lower than the previously lowest-rated Marvel film 2013’s “Thor: Dark World,” which sits at a 66% rating. “Eternals,” which premieres Nov. 5, hasn’t yet been reviewed by every outlet, a factor that could significantly change the ratings when dozens more reviews are added to the average. However, as the ratings stand, “Eternals” has left critics divided. The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus reads, “An ambitious...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Scott Henderson
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Keri Russell
Person
Eiza Gonzalez
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Tahar Rahim
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Matthew Rhys
Person
Cherry Jones
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Matt Damon & Robert Downey Jr. to Unite for First Time in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon have officially joined Cillian Murphy in the upcoming film Oppenheimer. This news comes shortly after Emily Blunt was also confirmed to star in the Universal project with Christopher Nolan set to direct. Oppenheimer has now become one of the most stacked upcoming feature projects that's currently slated for release in 2023. Robert J. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was involved in the Manhattan Project, was also known as the "father of the atomic bomb". With the exact plot details currently being kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the nuclear weapon.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv Plus#Uta#Wme Burstein Company#Media Res
The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev Join the Cast of Netflix Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’

The Adam Devine-led Netflix comedy The Out-Laws has rounded out its cast with an A-list ensemble. Joining the previously announced Devine and Pierce Brosnan will be Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker and Poorna Jagannathan. Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery and Devine’s Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson will also appear in the feature from director Tyler Spindel. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the screenplay that follows Owen Browning (Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the outlaws. Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison is producing the feature with Devine. Isaac Horne is exec producing. Dobrev, who will appear in Netflix rom-com Love Hard, is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobson. Jagannathan, repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, stars in the streamer’s series Never Have I Ever.
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

Industry News: Steve McQueen, Ben Kingsley, Dean Stockwell and More!

STEVE MCQUEEN SETS NEW PROJECT: The Oscar-winning Steve McQueen will write, direct and produce Blitz at New Regency and McQueen’s Lammas Park. This will bring McQueen and New Regency back together after 12 Years a Slave and Widows. Production will begin next year. Said McQueen: “The team at New Regency have been wonderful partners to me over the years.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

Oscar Isaac, Sam Rockwell & Christopher Walken To Star In Martin McDonagh’s New Film Project

Over the course of nearly 15 years, filmmaker Martin McDonagh has only released three features. But when your debut film is “In Bruges” and your most recent feature, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was nominated for a ton of Oscars, people tend to get excited about each release, even if there is a big gap between films. But it appears that McDonagh isn’t going to be wasting time over the next couple of years, already in production on one new film and lining up the cast for the one after that.
MOVIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ At Starz Casts Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb

Starz announced that Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb have been cast in “The Continental,” the upcoming three-episode prequel series based on Lionsgate’s “John Wick” film franchise. First greenlit in 2018, the series centers on the backstory of the titular Continental hotel from the perspective of the manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodel, based on Ian McShane’s character in the films). Winston is dragged through 1975 New York City in order to face a past he thought he’d left behind and seize control of the hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. Greene will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Can Andrew Garfield’s ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Musical Performance Be the First Best Actor Winner in Over 55 Years?

Musicals are divisive by nature, but they can hit a sweet spot with awards voters with the right cast and crew. Andrew Garfield leads the charge on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” With tender vocals and a heartfelt vulnerability, Garfield could emerge as a definitive challenger to the best actor prize that has seemed preordained to Will Smith for “King Richard.” If achieved, Garfield would be the first leading actor from a musical to win in over 55 years. Garfield’s Jonathan Larson is sensitively constructed and harmoniously executed through his sweet arrangements and vocal inflections, especially in the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Roadside Attractions And Vertical Entertainment Acquire John Michael McDonagh Film ‘The Forgiven’ Starring Jessica Chastain & Ralph Fiennes

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have co-acquired North American rights to The Forgiven, a starry thriller written and directed by John Michael McDonagh (The Guard, Calvary), which premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. Roadside will release the film in theaters next spring, with Vertical handling its digital rollout. The Forgiven is based on the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. It centers on wealthy Londoners David (Ralph Fiennes) and Jo Henninger (Jessica Chastain), who are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy, after speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party. Arriving...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Apple TV+ Fills Out “Extrapolations” Cast

Apple TV+ has announced more cast for its eight-episode climate change drama series “Extrapolations”. Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have all joined the series offering intimate, unanticipated stories about how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family. Norton...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy