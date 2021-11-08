CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration proposes rescinding Trump rule expanding religious exemptions

By Mychael Schnell
 6 days ago
The Biden administration on Monday announced a proposal that seeks to rescind a Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for federal contractors related to anti-discrimination laws.

The rule, which has been in effect since Jan. 8, exempted federal contractors from abiding by anti-discrimination law if they “hold themselves out to the public as carrying out a religious purpose.” Before the expansion was put in place, the exemption was only available for a smaller subset of religious groups, according to Reuters.

The rule, released by the Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) during the Trump administration, said it was meant to “correct any misperception that religious organizations are disfavored in government contracting by setting forth appropriate protections for their autonomy to hire employees who will further their religious missions," according to NBC News.

Now, however, the Labor Department is taking steps to rescind the policy, which will revert practices back to the department policy that was in place during former President George W. Bush's and former President Obama 's administrations.

The Federal Register is set to publish the proposal on Nov. 9, according to a statement from the Labor Department.

Jenny Yang, the director of OFCCP, wrote in a Monday blog post that the department’s proposal will “protect workers from discrimination and safeguard religious freedom by rescinding the unnecessary and problematic” expansion issued under the Trump administration.

The Trump administration enacted the expansion in its waning days in office as a way to ensure that religious organizations were fully taking part in the federal contractor system, Reuters reported.

Opponents of the expansion, however, said it could create an opportunity for more discrimination. LGBT groups, among others, were opposed to the initiative.

redneck 73
5d ago

Biden saying trump is acting like a dictator. But all the wreckless decisions, policies, mandates and forcing people to do something against their rights as a dictator. He needs to be impeach immediately he is threat to the people.

Robert Morgan in VI
5d ago

Brandon is just going to reverse anything Trump did regardless of the policy. He is telling companies to openly defy a court order and mandate vaccines anyhow. The GOP need to impeach 46 when they take back the House.

Kevin Hittner
5d ago

every one is supposed to blindly accept members of the LGBT groups, yet the same people in those groups, refuse to accept the choices others make? what is the difference betwéen choosing your partner, and choosing a religion? Being Gay, can be a choice, and yes, I am equally sure some people are wired that way. that is their choice, prefernce, whatever. just please also accept some people choose religions, that may or may not like you. pretty simple, respect everyone, till they hurt you.

