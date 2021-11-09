Chicago Weather: Highs About 10 Degrees Cooler Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanks to a cold front, highs on Tuesday will be about ten degrees cooler than Monday in the mid-50s.

A few light showers will be possible on Tuesday with a breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain increasing late in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a strong storm system. Windy and wet Thursday with an 80 percent chance of showers and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A stronger system will push into the area late this week, allowing for a much colder airmass to arrive on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-40s and highs this weekend will only be in the low 40s.

There’s a chance for the first snow flurries of the season on Friday night into Saturday morning, then again for Saturday evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low of 51.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light rain. Cooler, with a high of 56.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. High of 57.