CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Extension 'Still Possible' Despite Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG Interest

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Antonio Rudiger could still sign a contract extension at Chelsea despite interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The defender's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he is free to speak to foreign clubs from January.

However, as per Dharmesh Sheth, Rudiger's contract extension at Chelsea is 'still possible'.

This news comes after reports that Rudiger 'likes' Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos had previously been reported as 'happy to wait' for Rudiger until the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

Chelsea are reported to already be making alternative plans to replace Rudiger should they begin next season without the Germany international at the club.

However, the club will be helpful that Rudiger signs a new deal at Stamford Bridge as the defender admits that he is 'happy' at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjsxj_0cqSqR9S00
IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "The most important thing is that I feel happy here.

"I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears.

"It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia) and my agent.

"We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Real Madrid set sights on signings of Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger in 2022

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on the signing of two Premier League players next summer to boost their squad. The two names which have emerged are Manchester United’s troubled midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s veteran defender Antonio Rudiger, both of whom will be out of contract at their respective clubs next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

David Alaba Makes an Honest Comparison Between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich

Austrian Football player David Alaba recently joined Spanish supergiants, Real Madrid, on a free transfer during the 2021/22 summer window. Before this, the 29-year-old played in the German club, FC Bayern Munich for about ten seasons. Real Madrid made quite an incredible deal after signing Alaba as a free agent....
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Yardbarker

Report: AS Roma Target Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger for Sensational Return

AS Roma are set to make an ambitious move to bring Antonio Rudiger back to the Serie A side when his Chelsea contract expires, according to reports in Italy. Chelsea signed Rudiger from Roma under Antonio Conte and it is believed that the Italians are looking to bring him back to the club when his contract expires at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Real Madrid & PSG target Pogba

Real Madrid are looking closely at Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, and are more confident a deal can now be done. (Marca), external. Paris St-Germain are also monitoring Pogba's situation at United. (Le10 Sport - in French), external. Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in taking United's Dutch midfielder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Psg
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: What the Antonio Rudiger situation really comes down to

Real Madrid are expected to go after a center back in the summer 2022 transfer window, and Chelsea standout Antonio Rudiger appears to be their favorite target. The key reason is that he would be free. Technically, he would not be free, seeing as how he wants a major raise. But since he would cost Los Blancos nothing in terms of a transfer fee, they would seemingly be more than willing to meet his wage demands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus Pogba's first choice? PSG, Real Madrid monitor

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY: Are Juventus...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Eden Hazard: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says the door is open for the Belgian to make a Premier League return - with Newcastle and Chelsea interested

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will not force Eden Hazard to remain at the club, opening the door to a potential return back to Chelsea - or a shock move to Newcastle. The Belgium captain enjoyed a phenomenally successful time at Stamford Bridge before leaving in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid attacker Hazard offered to Man Utd, Bayern Munich

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has been offered to Manchester United. ESPN says United are one of four clubs to have rejected the chance to sign Hazard as his struggles at Real Madrid continue. Hazard, 30, has struggled to reach the heights that convinced the Spanish giants to splash out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'The dream continues' - Chalobah signs contract extension at Chelsea

The English defender has been rewarded for breaking into Thomas Tuchel's plans at the start of the season. English centre-back Trevor Chalobah has signed a contract extension at Chelsea through to 2026. Chalobah worked his way through Chelsea's academy ranks before graduating to the senior squad in 2018, and has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Real Madrid looking to lure Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer, with the Spanish giants set to offload stars in order to secure the German

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, with a view to signing him as a free agent in the summer. Rudiger's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another European club as early as January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Real Madrid Are Eyeing Manchester United, Chelsea Superstars In January: Report

Real Madrid have reportedly made Premier League stars Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger their targets for next summer. Los Blancos are far more confident of securing Pogba during the 2022 summer transfer window than they were a couple of months ago, reported Spanish publication Marca. Manchester United are waiting for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Karim Benzema Eyes PSG Move Should Real Madrid Pursue Erling Haaland

Paris Saint-Germain doesn’t like when a club unstable their players who are under contract. FC Barcelona found out the hard way when they tried to lure Marco Verratti away from the French capital. Les Parisiens would later pay the release clause for Neymar Jr., bringing the Brazil international to the...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Manchester United 'join PSG, Bayern Munich and Newcastle in SNUBBING Eden Hazard' as Real Madrid 'look to offload injury-prone winger' following disastrous £89m move from Chelsea

Manchester United are reportedly one of four clubs to have rejected the chance to sign Eden Hazard as his struggles at Real Madrid continue. Hazard, 30, has struggled to reach the heights that convinced the Spanish giants to splash out an initial fee of £89million two years ago, with performance-based incentives taking that figure to £150m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
483
Followers
4K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy