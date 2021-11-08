CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

American Legion Terry Fisher Post 117 invites community to free patriotic concert on Veterans Day

By Austin
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX – November 8, 2021 — Join the American Legion Terry Fisher Post 117 in a celebration honoring our veterans on the Downtown Rockwall Square this Veterans Day,...

blueribbonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Community welcome at Carols and Cocoa for Kids event and toy drive at Linda Lyon Elementary

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 9, 2021) Please join Linda Lyon Elementary School as we celebrate the Season of Giving! Mark your calendars for our 5th Annual Carols and Cocoa for Kids. The event takes place at Linda Lyon Elementary on Tuesday, December 7th from 6-7:30 pm. Drive through our winter wonderland and enjoy the melodies of the Linda Lyon 6th Grade Choir, the Heath High School Jazz Band, and the wonderful Linda Lyon faculty.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Rockwall, TX
Rockwall, TX
Society
Rockwall, TX
Government
Blue Ribbon News

Catch Santa at the Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K, Fun Run in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 9, 2021) – Join the Rockwall Police Officer Association for the 6th Annual Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, Santa Chase and Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive. The event – hosted by PlayTri DFW – supports the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County and features a fun Santa Chase for the kiddos to try and catch ole Saint Nick!
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#The American Legion#Patriotic#Advertising
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Rex, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 8, 2021) Meet Rex! This very happy and lively puppy loves to play! He also has a sweet nature and enjoys cuddling. Rex is smart and an alpha, so he needs good leadership. He takes treats very gently. He is a 2-3 month old Chihuahua mix, microchipped, neutered, and current on his vaccines.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Woodmen Life Wylie Chapter 4660 gives back to Toys for Tots

ROCKWALL, TX – November 4, 2021 — A local chapter of the Woodmen Life insurance company went Christmas shopping recently to help bring joy to families this holiday season. Each quarter, Woodmen Life Chapter 4660 based in Wylie participates in a project to benefit local communities and charities. For the fourth quarter project this year, the chapter went shopping for items to give to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Rockwall County, purchasing $367.41 worth of toys to donate along with a monetary donation of $500. On Oct. 28, the chapter presented the $867.41 donation check to Toys for Tots at the Veterans Resource and Outreach Center in Rowlett.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Blue Ribbon News

Ducks Unlimited presents 2022 calendar, Texas DU Gun Giveaway

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 3, 2021) Ducks Unlimited presents its 2022 Texas DU Calendar – an excellent Christmas gift and your chance at more than $275,000 in prizes, including 521 guns and two ATVs. There will be one gun given away every day of the year; and every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday they will draw twice and give two guns away.
TEXAS STATE
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County Sheriff’s Posse readies for Saturday’s RoundUp, announces memorial scholarship opportunity

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 3, 2021) As the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Posse prepares to host its annual Roundup set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 6 in Historic Downtown Rockwall, organizers have announced its plans to award a Rockwall Posse Scholarship in memory of Rocky, the posse horse who lost its life following a tragic accident last week.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall police to host free VIN etching event Nov. 13

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 4, 2021) There will be a free VIN etching event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot, 1005 I-30 in Rockwall. VIN etching is the process of acid stenciling your vehicle’s 17-digit identification number onto the window glass of the vehicle. The stencil is relatively small and does not hamper your view through the windows in any way. Because the etching is done at the bottom of your windows, it is not obviously noticeable and does not take away from the attractiveness of your vehicle. A sample will be available for those of you who’d like to see what VIN etching looks like before you have it done.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy