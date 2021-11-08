American Legion Terry Fisher Post 117 invites community to free patriotic concert on Veterans Day

ROCKWALL, TX – November 4, 2021 — A local chapter of the Woodmen Life insurance company went Christmas shopping recently to help bring joy to families this holiday season. Each quarter, Woodmen Life Chapter 4660 based in Wylie participates in a project to benefit local communities and charities. For the fourth quarter project this year, the chapter went shopping for items to give to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Rockwall County, purchasing $367.41 worth of toys to donate along with a monetary donation of $500. On Oct. 28, the chapter presented the $867.41 donation check to Toys for Tots at the Veterans Resource and Outreach Center in Rowlett.
