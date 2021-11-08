American Legion Terry Fisher Post 117 invites community to free patriotic concert on Veterans Day

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 4, 2021) There will be a free VIN etching event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot, 1005 I-30 in Rockwall. VIN etching is the process of acid stenciling your vehicle’s 17-digit identification number onto the window glass of the vehicle. The stencil is relatively small and does not hamper your view through the windows in any way. Because the etching is done at the bottom of your windows, it is not obviously noticeable and does not take away from the attractiveness of your vehicle. A sample will be available for those of you who’d like to see what VIN etching looks like before you have it done.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO