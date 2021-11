When someone vanishes or is killed, their loved ones understandably want answers. But for many Indigenous families, those answers often don't come easily. Homicide is the third-leading cause of death for Indigenous women, and Indigenous women under the age of 35 experience a higher murder risk than any other demographic in the country, according to federal data. But despite these horrifying numbers, many of these cases go unsolved. In new Oxygen special "Murdered And Missing In Montana," attorney, investigative journalist, and former criminal prosecutor Loni Coombs focuses on the deaths of three young indigenous women — Henny Scott, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, and Selena Not Afraid -—whose deaths on and around the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations remain a mystery.

