Whole Foods Employee Quits After Allegedly Accusing Woman of Stealing in Viral Video

A Subway worker who went viral for recording himself trashing one of the chain’s restaurants has been fired, according to a company statement. The handful of clips, one of which is posted above, initially made the rounds on Reddit and showed the worker deliberately trashing the location. The man, who Newsweek later discovered was named Jumanne Way, was seen purposefully walking across the deli counter with his shoes on, sinking his feet into Subway’s meat and condiment selections, and hopping off. One clip depicted him decorating a Subway restroom with a collection of deli meats, including placing a handful around the toilet seat. Another clip, discovered by Newsweek and since deleted, featured the man blatantly throwing meats and other sandwich ingredients around the restaurant.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO