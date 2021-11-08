CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whole Foods Employee Quits After Allegedly Accusing Woman of Stealing in Viral Video

By Alexandra Schonfeld
Newsweek
 6 days ago
"If he opened her car door and grab her property he should be arrested," one commenter said of the...

Lemondrop53
5d ago

Why? That's not this stores policy, it's not Walmart. Anyway he was employed to work in the meat department not theft prevention.

5
Deborah Renee Kamemoto
5d ago

regardless of if he was in the wrong for following her to the car and taking her steak, he apologized and said I'm quitting. I think that shows him taking responsibility for his error and doing the only thing he could to make it right. I'm sorry that happened to the customer but I'm glad that someone, somewhere acknowledged their error and apologized! well done in the end for the former employee.

5
Redeye Jedi
5d ago

she paid for her steak. he was wrong and would have been fired anyway

17
Newsweek

