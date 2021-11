What better way to talk about the new Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center (SVPAC) than by sharing some of the music that inspired it? Executive Artistic Director Yvonne A. K. Johnson and Media Coordinator Susanna Baylon came to the studio to talk with Verne about the center, which will offer professional stage performances, mentoring opportunities for young people interested in the performing arts and more. It is the dream of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, which will go year 'round with the opening of its ninth season when SVPAC opens in June of 2024.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO