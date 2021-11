People are really bent out of shape about the new FastPass system in Walt Disney World. Isn’t it a free perk included with admission? Wait, you have to pay $15 per person per day for it now?! Alright but you still get three at a time, right? Hold on, you only get one at a time now?!? Ok fine, but booking your favorite ride 60 days in advance is still invaluable. WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOU CAN’T MAKE YOUR FIRST RESERVATION TILL 7 THE MORNING OF YOUR PARK VISIT?!?!

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO