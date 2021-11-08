Famous Steel House listed for sale in Ransom Canyon – check out the asking price

RANSOM CANYON, Texas — The famous Bruno Steel House at Ransom Canyon went up for sale in the last week of October, according to realtor.com. The asking price was $1,750,000 which works out to $795 per square foot. The home is 2,200 square feet with three bedrooms and 2 and-a-half baths.

It was listed with many different real estate websites, all of which said it was built in 1974.

The home’s builder was Robert Richard Bruno, who died of cancer in 2008.

Bruno’s friend, Henry Martinez , in 2018 said, “A lot of people think that he spent a lot of money on this house, and that was not the case.”

The taxable value of the house was listed by the Lubbock Central Appraisal District as $110,273. EverythingLubbock.com did some digging on the internet. Sometimes there are reasons to list a property higher than its market value.

According to realtor.com , the home is brokered by Taylor Reid Realty 806-371-1555.

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon (Nexstar/Staff)

Steel House, Ransom Canyon, image from 2018 archive video (Nexstar/Staff)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.