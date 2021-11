GROSSE POINTE CITY — Grosse Pointe City’s most recent council member was also the top vote-getter in the Nov. 2 election. City Councilwoman Maureen Juip, who was appointed in March 2020 to fill a council vacancy, was elected to a four-year term with 1,059 votes, according to unofficial totals available at press time. The second-highest vote-getter was Chris Walsh, who has served on the council since 2005; he received 948 votes. Juip and Walsh will be joined by a council newcomer, David Fries, who edged out incumbent City Councilman Daniel Williams by only 15 votes, winning with 608 votes compared to 593 for Williams.

GROSSE POINTE, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO