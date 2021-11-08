CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis City Offices to Close on Veteran's Day, Ceremony Planned

By EOA Staff
 6 days ago
City of Annapolis government offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in observance of Veteran's Day. Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule. Refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will not be affected. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will be open at regular hours and the Stanton Center...

Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Breaks Ground on New Severn Center

County Executive Steuart Pittman joined community leaders and state and local officials to break ground on the Severn Center, a new intergenerational facility to be constructed at 1160 Reece Road in Severn. The outdoor celebration, which featured entertainment, activities, and refreshments, kicked-off the construction of the long-awaited $15.7 million facility.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County’s Chief of Police Hires New Chief of Staff

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad announced today a key appointment to her executive command staff. has been named to the civilian position of Chief of Staff. Mr. Morris, a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County, will be an advisor to the Chief, supporting the daily activities of the Chief’s Office and providing his expertise on legislative matters, public policy and organizational strategic planning. His appointment is effective November 15.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Budweiser and Military Bowl Once Again Honor Local Heroes

The Military Bowl Foundation and Katcef Brothers, Inc., proudly announce that the popular Who’s Your Hero? campaign will run from Veterans Day until the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO. The promotion, which invites the public to share stories about the everyday heroes in their lives, kicks...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Soul, and Ledo Pizza Present More Than $30K to Area Schools

Fifteen area schools are a bit more flush with discretionary funds thanks to K&B True Value Hardware, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza & Pasta, and Soul. This afternoon, Jared Littmann, owner of K&B True Value Hardware presented checks totaling over $30,000 to 15 local schools. This money was raised by donation requests by their cashiers from late August through October until those donations reached $15,000. At that time, those donations were matched by K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza & Pasta Annapolis, and Soul restaurant. More specifically, customers were asked to which school they wanted to make a donation and in what amounts and the business donations matched those choices.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Gavin Buckley
Eye On Annapolis

Election 2021: Democrats Sweep Annapolis City Election

Today, the City of Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) completed counting ballots from the November 2 Annapolis municipal General Election. The count revealed that Mayor Gavin Buckley was reelected to a second term as Mayor while seven of the eight incumbent City Council members were reelected. In Ward Two, Alderman Fred Paone (R) did not seek reelection.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Got A. Library Card? Get Into AACo Parks For Free

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library today announced a special benefit for library customers as part of the system’s centennial celebration. From Monday, November 8 through Friday, November 12, anyone with an Anne Arundel County Public Library card will receive free entrance to any county regional park. Only one card is needed per vehicle for free access to the county’s five regional parks including: Downs, Fort Smallwood, Jug Bay Wetland Sanctuary, Kinder Farm and Quiet Waters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Himmel’s Garden Center Collects For Anne Arundel Food Bank. Matched By Former County Exec. Leopold

Over the past month, Himmel’s Landscape & Garden Center in Pasadena collected donations at the register for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to help bring awareness of the issue of hunger in our local communities as well as raise funds to help provide critical food distribution throughout Anne Arundel County. Food, funds, and awareness raised as part of Hunger Action Month will help provide critical food distribution for children, adults, and seniors throughout Anne Arundel County.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Receives Grant to Design Poplar Trail Bike Path

The City of Annapolis received a $224,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network program to design an extension and widening of the Poplar Trail. The extension, which Mayor Gavin Buckley nicknamed the West-East Express, or “WEE”, would extend the existing Poplar Trail both East to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Ramps Up For Midnight Madness and Late Night Shopping

Downtown Annapolis and the holidays have a deep and nearly timeless relationship. It is where we have traditionally congregated to celebrate, take our families out to eat, shop, and be entertained. This year will be no different as the Downtown Annapolis Partnership hosts Annapolis’ favorite shopping nights for locals, Midnight Madness. As usual, Midnight Madness will be held on the first three Thursday evenings, December 2ndand 9th until midnight and on December 16th until the Eleventh Hour (11 pm).
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Hires New President and CEO

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Board of Trustees has selected Hilary Harp Falk (@HilaryHF), a proven expert in large-scale ecosystem restoration, leading organizational change and coalition building, to be CBF’s next President & CEO. She will succeed William C. Baker, who began working for CBF as an intern in 1976 and has been President & CEO of the organization since 1981.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

After First Canvass, Results Give Good Indication of Final Tally in Annapolis Election

The City of Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) began counting votes from the November 2, 2021 Annapolis General Election at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections in Glen Burnie on November 3. Mayor Gavin Buckley swore in the members of the BOSE to begin the count at 10 a.m. The first report of in-person votes on Election Day was posted Tuesday night to the City website: www.annapolis.gov/Elections.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event Awards $37K to Area Non-Profits

The seventh annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event on October 3, 2021 attracted a record 1,000 registrants, supported by more than 100 volunteers and over 25 sponsors. The event hosted by Anne Arundel County Police Department, Anne Arundel Department of Recreation & Parks and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) offers a great experience for cyclists of all ages and abilities with 100, 65, 30 and 15 mile route options as well as a free Children’s Bike Rodeo provided by Pedal Power Kids and a Family Fun Ride at Kinder Farm Park in Millersville. The 15 and 30 mile routes are great for families, seniors, recreational and riders with special needs. They are entirely on flat, paved trails using the B&A and BWI Loop Trails. The 100 and 65 mile routes wind throughout scenic Anne Arundel County including views of historic downtown Annapolis, the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, rural southern Anne Arundel County, BWI/Marshall airport and more. County Executive Steuart Pittman rode with a team of 20 Anne Arundel County Police officers. The event has received the Innovative Program Award from the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association and in 2015 won the Maryland, My Maryland Special Event of the Year. Details about the event including next year on Oct. 2, 2022 can be found at www.lifeline100.com.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Town Center Is Making Big Changes

Trademark Property Company, mixed-use investor, developer and operator, has started the repositioning of Annapolis Town Center, a combined two million-square-foot mixed-use property. Renovations and upgrades to the facility, located minutes from downtown Annapolis, are designed to increase the property’s vitality and enhance guests’ overall experience. These changes will help further...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Impact100 Awards $81,000 to HOPE For All

The members of Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact100) voted to award its fourth and largest grant yet of $81,000 to HOPE For All. This grant will support the purchase of a new barcoding system to help track and manage inventory, as well as new warehouse and storage racks, bins, and decking that will allow HOPE For all significantly improve their efficiency for both processing and fulfilling requests from the many families in need in our community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

