'We're all in': BP CEO defends climate strategy as activists demand Big Oil reforms

Ro Khanna, the congressman spearheading efforts to hold Big Oil accountable for its outsized role in causing the climate crisis, has told The Independent that he and his Democratic colleagues were left with no choice but to issue subpoenas for internal documents as it was “justified by their record”.“They thought they would just sit there, survive this and then move on with their lives. And that’s not going to happen,” Mr Khanna said.His remarks came after leaders of the US’s four largest oil companies – Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Shell – were questioned under oath for the first...
