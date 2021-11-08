CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Football Practice Report: November 8

By Sam Connon
The Bruins used their bye week to get healthy before a matchup with Colorado at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Depending on who you ask and how they're feeling, the Bruins' bye week couldn't have come at a better time.

The last time we got a look at UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) was on Wednesday, and a whole group of players were either injured or limited during the session . The Bruins didn't have a game Saturday, though, so with some extra time to heal, there was a whole new look Monday morning at Wasserman Football Center.

Coach Chip Kelly said a lot of his players would have liked to play in order to make up for the two losses they suffered the two weeks before – and striker Qwuantrezz Knight seconded that mindset when talking with the media after practice – but the coach is surely happy the bye week came when it did.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a full participant Monday after getting hurt against Oregon on Oct. 23 and missing the Oct. 30 contest versus Utah. He had his thumb taped up early on, but shed the wrap and went back to normal by the second period of training.

Third-string quarterback Chase Griffin was not a full participant, but he was throwing with a coach on the side of the rest of his position group's drills, so there was at least some progress there.

Linebackers Jordan Genmark Heath and Caleb Johnson were both out or extremely limited last Wednesday, as was right tackle Alec Anderson. While Anderson was not a full participant Monday, he was at least back on the field in uniform, and Genmark Heath and Johnson were full go's in the linebacker and defensive drills.

Kelly also said before practice that defensive lineman Jay Toia, who was caught on camera threatening students in an elevator on Oct. 31, would be facing discipline behind closed doors. That discipline, for the time being, does not appear to involve a suspension, as Toia was a full participant at practice again on Monday, as he was Wednesday.

The players who were seen in the injured area on the side by the workout bikes included the usual suspects – linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald, running back Christian Grubb and defensive lineman Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi, none of whom have played this season or have any history of significant snaps in-game.

On the field, there seemed to be much more energy than there was during the bye, with reinforcements showing up and spirits high.

In the opening kick return drill, running back Deshun Murrell and receiver Bradley Schlom were once again the scout team players back to return. The starters who were in pursuit were loud and rowdy, and striker Martell Irby drew the most attention when he yelled in celebration after one rep and jumped on the back of safety Shemar Martin on his way back to the starting point.

Linebacker Damian Sellers was still in his white defensive jersey, as opposed to the scout team one he had worn for the previous two months, even with Genmark Heath and Johnson back. He looked good in linebacker position drills and was a starter on special teams.

Cornerback Devin Kirkwood looked athletic and fundamentally sound as ever in the defensive backfield. He very nearly pulled off a crazy one-handed catch in coverage, but narrowly dropped it.

The corny music choices played over the loudspeakers were back too, as Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" made its signature Monday return. Following that track were "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" and "Won't Back Down."

