US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;59;35;57;43;Partly sunny;SSW;4;82%;55%;2. Albuquerque, NM;71;45;69;44;Partial sunshine;N;4;24%;0%;4. Anchorage, AK;29;18;25;17;Clouding up, cold;E;4;66%;3%;1. Asheville, NC;69;38;74;41;Sunny and warm;NW;4;46%;5%;3. Atlanta, GA;73;41;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;4;47%;2%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;65;46;65;54;Plenty of sun;W;7;66%;5%;3. Austin, TX;77;57;78;61;Clouds and...www.bigrapidsnews.com
Comments / 0