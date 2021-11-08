US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;59;35;57;43;Partly sunny;SSW;4;82%;55%;2. Albuquerque, NM;71;45;69;44;Partial sunshine;N;4;24%;0%;4. Anchorage, AK;29;18;25;17;Clouding up, cold;E;4;66%;3%;1. Asheville, NC;69;38;74;41;Sunny and warm;NW;4;46%;5%;3. Atlanta, GA;73;41;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;4;47%;2%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;65;46;65;54;Plenty of sun;W;7;66%;5%;3. Austin, TX;77;57;78;61;Clouds and...

CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Troopers faulted in truck-bicyclists crash case in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Troopers investigating a crash last year that killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway did not suspect the driver of the box truck that hit them was impaired, although a blood test later found he had a potentially lethal level of methamphetamine in his system, a Las Vegas television station reported.
NEVADA STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Fresno St. 34, New Mexico 7

FRES_Rivers 4 run (Silva kick), 10:33. FRES_Pauwels 23 pass from Haener (Silva kick), 13:31. FRES_Kelly 21 pass from Haener (Silva kick), 6:42. UNM_Dumas 1 run (Shelley kick), 7:45. FRES_Mims 4 pass from Haener (Silva kick), 4:40. A_35,020. ___. UNM FRES. First downs 7 23. Total Net Yards 196 397. Rushes-yards...
SPORTS
bigrapidsnews.com

Missouri 31, South Carolina 28

SCAR_K.Harris 2 run (P.White kick), 10:24. MIZZ_Parker 2 pass from Bazelak (Mevis kick), 14:26. MIZZ_Cooper 60 pass from Bazelak (Mevis kick), 12:09. SCAR_Vann 26 pass from Jas.Brown (P.White kick), 4:19. MIZZ_FG Mevis 19, 15:00. Third Quarter. MIZZ_Jeffcoat 0 fumble return (Mevis kick), 4:28. Fourth Quarter. MIZZ_Badie 19 run (Mevis kick),...
FOOTBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

1969 heist solved after man's 'unassuming' life in hiding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Before Thomas Randele sold luxury cars and taught golf in suburban Boston, before he got married and had a family, federal marshals say he was Theodore John Conrad, who pulled off one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. The suspect’s disappearance was a mystery that lasted 52 years – a few months longer than he did.
CLEVELAND, OH

