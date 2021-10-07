CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The homecoming queen gave away her crown to comfort a grieving family and set an example for us all

By Marianne Garvey , Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nyla Covington was crowned homecoming queen at her Mississippi high school, but gave her crown to another student on the homecoming court, whose mother had passed away from cancer earlier that same...

