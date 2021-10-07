The homecoming queen gave away her crown to comfort a grieving family and set an example for us all

The holidays are usually a time of celebration and togetherness with family and friends. Gifts are exchanged, people host parties, and there's plenty of food to be passed around—throughout the season, there's a kind warm joy that wraps around us like a heated blanket. But for those who have lost someone special in their lives, these joyous days can often serve as a painful reminder of the person's absence. And while loved ones may want to show their support and offer sympathy gifts, communicating with a person during a time of bereavement and grief is a very delicate act that requires understanding of what the person fundamentally needs.

