Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former top political adviser, has been charged with failing to cooperate with a committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol. Reports said he could surrender himself as early as next week.In a development that sent shockwaves through the nation’s capital, and no doubt jolted those other former Trump administration officials considering not complying with the committee’s demands, a federal grand jury returned two criminal charges of contempt of Congress against the 67-year-old Mr Bannon.“On October 7 2021, by the 10.00 am deadline, Bannon did not appear before the Select Committee, did not produce documents...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO