Ripretinib Does Not Improve PFS as Second-Line Treatment of Advanced GIST

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: For most patients in our practice, the second drug after androgen deprivation therapy is an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, and that would be true in either metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, non-metastatic CRPC, or in mCRPC. With progression on an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, we have choices. The disease state we're now talking about would be patients with mCRPC and disease progression despite prior androgen receptor pathway inhibitors. Among available approved options, our standard approach would be to use docetaxel. That's not a decision we would take lightly. An important point to make here is that we wouldn't switch systemic treatments in this setting based on PSA progression alone. We would continue the androgen receptor pathway inhibitor until radiographic and/or clinical progression.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO