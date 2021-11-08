CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripretinib Does Not Improve PFS as Second-Line Treatment of Advanced GIST

By Nichole Tucker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared with sunitinib, second-line treatment with ripretinib did not improve progression-free survival in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor. Treatment with ripretinib (Qinlock) in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) previously treated with imatinib (Gleevec) did not demonstrate improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with sunitinib (Sutent), missing the primary end point...

