Ripretinib Does Not Improve PFS as Second-Line Treatment of Advanced GIST
Compared with sunitinib, second-line treatment with ripretinib did not improve progression-free survival in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor. Treatment with ripretinib (Qinlock) in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) previously treated with imatinib (Gleevec) did not demonstrate improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with sunitinib (Sutent), missing the primary end point...www.targetedonc.com
