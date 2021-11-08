CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

(Photos) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer packs his bags and leaves Manchester

By Michael Alvarado
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Gunnar Solskjaer has been pictured jetting off with his bags packed… but WITH the backing of the Manchester United hierarchy. Solskjaer has been under increased scrutiny in...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

“Never nice”- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weighs in on the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo following the defeat against Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives his opinion on Tottenham Hotspur sacking Nuno Espirito Santo. According to Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his thoughts on the sack of Nuno Espirito Santo following Tottenham Hotspur losing 3-0 to Manchester United at home in the Premier League on Sunday. Spurs released...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gian Piero Gasperini backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn things around at Manchester United

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to emerge from this current slump and take Manchester United back to the top.Cristiano Ronaldo secured a memorable 3-2 comeback victory when these sides met for the first time a fortnight ago in the Champions League.But things went awry days later as United were humbled 5-0 at home by arch rivals Liverpool leaving Solskjaer facing the most intense pressure and scrutiny of his reign.The 1999 treble hero kept his job and led the side to a 3-0 win at Tottenham on Saturday, kicking off a key week...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay ‘absolutely brilliant’ in Manchester United win, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the performance of midfielder Scott McTominay in the 3-0 win at Tottenham.The 24-year-old Scotland international put in a commanding performance in the middle of the park as United posted the perfect response to last week’s humiliation at home to Liverpool.McTominay spent time out of the team earlier in the season with a groin issue but looked back to his best against Spurs.“Man of the match for me, by a mile,” Solskjaer said of his performance. “That’s the Scott we’ve seen a few times before. He’s had his injury, operation this season but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Manchester Airport#Gunnar#Norwegian#Sun#The Man United
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changes but questions remain the same at Manchester United

To preview this 186th Manchester derby, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked whether he could ever see Manchester City eclipsing Manchester United in terms of size, stature and success during his lifetime. “No, I can’t,” he said, adding: “We are Man United, we are always going to come back. I think we are the number one club in Manchester and that also probably means in the world.”Then came the kick-off, at which point the number one club in Manchester and apparently the number one club in the world sat deep in a low block and allowed their rivals from across town...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United’s indecision leaves them little choice but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In the executive boxes around Old Trafford, the exasperation remained, but so did the expectations. There is currently no feeling that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be moved on. The Norwegian himself is planning for the Watford game. If that is still the case by the end of the international break, the last for four months, the only question will be why.It is by now obvious to virtually anyone this is done. Even if Solskjaer had been a successful coach, which he hasn’t been, it looks like the sort of situation where any effect has worn off and it is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Non-Liverpool Report: Former Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Wanted By Manchester United With Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers Still In Contention

Reports are suggesting that Manchester United are highly interested in Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane to take over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They are also rumoured to be speaking to Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has never looked more like losing his job as Manchester United than he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he thrives on criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has always enjoyed criticism and told detractors to keep it coming as the under-fire Manchester United manager heads to Italy looking to build on the much-needed win at Tottenham.The 1999 treble hero was in the eye of a storm this time last week after arch rivals Liverpool ran amok at Old Trafford and secured their biggest ever victory on enemy territory.The 5-0 loss will live long in the memory and could have brought the end to Solskjaer’s reign, yet the United hierarchy stuck with him and were rewarded with a 3-0 win at Tottenham on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United news: Club weighing up managerial options as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returns home to Norway

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has returned back to his native Norway for a few days, as Manchester United officials assess the situation at the club. United fell to a dreary 2-0 defeat at home to rivals Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, as boos rang out at half-time and full-time in response to the team's showing. Solskjaer has now won just one of his last six matches in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

CHRIS SUTTON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched system to save his job but after Spurs success he MUST stick to a back five for crunch clashes with Atalanta and Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched to a 3-4-1-2 for Tottenham on Saturday and had he not, it might have been Manchester United releasing a club statement on Monday. The decision to drop 4-2-3-1 for the first time this season worked. United not only achieved their second clean sheet in 22 games but they did not allow Tottenham a shot on target.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy