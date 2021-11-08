(Photos) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer packs his bags and leaves Manchester

To preview this 186th Manchester derby, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked whether he could ever see Manchester City eclipsing Manchester United in terms of size, stature and success during his lifetime. “No, I can’t,” he said, adding: “We are Man United, we are always going to come back. I think we are the number one club in Manchester and that also probably means in the world.”Then came the kick-off, at which point the number one club in Manchester and apparently the number one club in the world sat deep in a low block and allowed their rivals from across town...
