2 carjacking suspects arrested after police chase from Gary, Indiana to suburban Oak Lawn

GARY - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot in Chatham that wounded three people, including a 1-year-old boy. Maalik Lumpkins, of Chicago, was arrested about 9:53 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to Chicago police.
WESTMONT, Illinois - Divers continued to search Sunday afternoon for other possible victims after a dead person was found inside a car in a pond in Westmont. Firefighters and police were called on Sunday morning around 10:30 to 999 Oakmont Lane near Route 83. A water rescue team found one...
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man is being held on no bail after being charged in connection with a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot in Chatham that wounded three people, including a 1-year-old boy. Maalik Lumpkins, of Chicago, is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder. The shooting occurred...
An 8-year-old girl lost her life Friday night after being struck by a person driving along a foggy California road. According to California Highway Patrol, the girl had been riding in an SUV with her mother, a man and another 2-year-old girl. But she got out of the vehicle after witnessing her mother become a victim of domestic violence.
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Humboldt Park business. The homicide occurred Monday morning around 9:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Division Street. According to Chicago police, the victim, a 44-year-old man, was inside...
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in North Lawndale Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Kolin. At about 11:44 a.m., the teen was walking when an unknown offender in a gray vehicle approached and shot in the victim's direction, police said. The boy sustained...
CHICAGO - Four suspects stole items from a retail store on the Mag Mile Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 700 block of North Michigan. At about 6:50 p.m., four unidentified males exited a white SUV and entered a retail store, police said. Each of the offenders grabbed a...
MIDLOTHIAN - Midlothian police are searching for a murder suspect who is accused of shooting to death a 19-year-old woman in the southwest suburb. Shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 31, Midlothian police officers responded to gunshots that were heard coming from behind SVN Bar at 4660 W. 147th St.
CHICAGO - At least three people were killed and 18 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday. A man was killed and woman wounded Sunday morning at a gathering in North Austin on the Northwest Side. About 12:05 a.m., a 27-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times in his torso and a 30-year-old woman shot in her leg in the 5900 block of West North Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
GARY, Ind. - One person was killed and another was wounded Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire on a crowd gathered for a funeral outside a church in Gary. The shooting happened about 2:19 p.m. as people were exiting a funeral at SS Monica and Luke Catholic Church, located at 645 Rhode Island Court, according to Gary police.
OHIO — An Amber Alert out of Ohio has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl. The vehicle she was last seen in may have been spotted in Indiana. The alert was issued around 2 p.m. on Friday. Ana Grace Burke, 5, left a store Thursday night with her 36-year-old neighbor and has not been seen since, according to the FBI.
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West Jackson. At about 11:37 p.m., the woman, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was driving when an unknown offender shot her in the head.
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Spring Grove man is in critical condition after being ejected from his vehicle in unincorporated Lake Villa Saturday night. At about 5:20 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 59 and Monaville Road for a traffic crash that involved injuries. When deputies arrived, they...
CHICAGO - Charges have been filed in the carjacking of a Chicago radio host in the South Loop. Maze Jackson said he was stopped at a light at 24th and State streets Tuesday when a truck rear-ended him and he was suddenly fighting with a man who took his car.
CHICAGO - Two armed robberies were reported within minutes of each other in Old Town and Gold Coast. At about 11:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man was walking in the first block of East Elm Street when he was approached from behind by a male offender with a firearm, police said.
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect on a bicycle in Little Village. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Homan. At about 5:47 p.m., a 34-year-old man was standing outside when a male riding a bicycle approached the victim and fired a handgun, police said.
CHICAGO - A man died after he was found shot Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police found the 50-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the ground unresponsive around 9:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 81st Street, police said. Paramedics took him to...
HONOLULU (AP) - A biological sister of a 6-year-old Hawaii girl reported missing by their adoptive parents told police the parents forced her to keep it a secret that Isabella Kalua was not breathing inside a dog cage in the bathroom, with duct tape on her mouth and nose. The...
CHICAGO - Chicago's police oversight agency is recommending consequences for the Chicago police officers involved in a 2019 botched raid, including slain Officer Ella French. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended a three-day suspension for Officer Ella French in a newly released report about a 2019 botched raid.
