Traffic delays expected on River Street in Troy for road work

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy city officials have issued a traffic advisory for milling operations on River Street. Starting at 7 a.m. on November 10, crews will be working on River Street between Hoosick Street and Fulton Street.

Officials said the road will remain open but traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible.

Officials said paving is expected to occur next week. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use caution when driving through the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

