Music

Gwen Stefani Wraps Her Leg Around Blake Shelton After Their Surprise Performance In Vegas

By Erin Silvia
 6 days ago
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her and her husband Blake Shelton sharing a tender moment on stage after he joined her for a song during her last ‘Just A Girl’ residency show in Las Vegas.

Gwen Stefani, 52, and Blake Shelton, 45, looked so in love while singing in front of a large crowd in Las Vegas this weekend! The singer was performing the last show of her Just A Girl residency on the strip on Nov. 6 when the hunk surprised attendees by joining her on stage to sing a song and she didn’t hesitate to express her excitement. After they performed their duet, “Happy Anywhere,” they embraced in a long hug and she playfully put one leg around him to keep him as close as possible.

“@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night #happyanywhere gx ❤️,” Gwen wrote in the caption for video clips she shared of the epic moment on Instagram.

It didn’t take long for fans to compliment the couple and share sweet words of love in the comments section. “Strong women empower women and a strong man will always have her back ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “UNFORGETTABLE AND EPIC night! Finally I got to witness your sweet love ❤️ I love you both!” A third gushed over how much they “love these two together” and a fourth called them “my two favorite singers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGzdS_0cqSgSXF00
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton during a previous performance. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Before Gwen posted her latest video clips with Blake, she shared a post that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at when her hubby proposed to her in a never-before-seen videos and pics. It showed off how thrilled they were in the memorable moment and included incredible glimpses at Gwen’s gorgeous diamond ring.

Gwen and Blake’s love story began when they got to know each other better on The Voice. They were together for five years before he popped the question in 2020 and were married in July. Their wedding was small and intimate and took place at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

Oklahoma State
The super-popular reality talent competition “The Voice” is back for its 21st season, kicking off earlier this fall. Country music icon Blake Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for several years. His job on the television series, along with the other coaches, is to prepare his team for competition. He does a fine job of coaching up his team full of young and also talented singers.
Luke Bryan is channeling his inner Elvis Presley as he prepares to kick off his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The country star showed off his impression of The King to fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry Monday as she guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show, opening up about Presley's influence on his music and on his performing style.
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood looked flawless on Wednesday as she celebrated a major milestone with her friends. The country superstar pulled out all the stops to join singer-songwriter Brett James for a momentous evening that saw him being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carrie looked beautiful on the red carpet, wearing a low-cut white mini dress with her long blonde hair falling almost to her trim waist.
Gwen Stefani shared video and pictures to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her wedding proposal from Blake Shelton. “One year ago today?!” Stefani captioned a carousel of never-before-seen pictures. “October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you! gx #how? [thinking face emoji] #backtothefuture #slowdown.”. Gwen posted a video...
Watch: Gwen Stefani's Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton Proposal. It's clear that Blake Shelton's whole world revolves around Gwen Stefani. On Friday, Nov. 5, the 45-year-old country singer dropped "We Can Reach the Stars," the song he wrote for Gwen and first played for her during their wedding in July. The song can be heard on social media and is also available on the newly released deluxe edition of his album Body Language.
HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

