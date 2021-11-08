Gwen Stefani Wraps Her Leg Around Blake Shelton After Their Surprise Performance In Vegas

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her and her husband Blake Shelton sharing a tender moment on stage after he joined her for a song during her last ‘Just A Girl’ residency show in Las Vegas.

Gwen Stefani, 52, and Blake Shelton, 45, looked so in love while singing in front of a large crowd in Las Vegas this weekend! The singer was performing the last show of her Just A Girl residency on the strip on Nov. 6 when the hunk surprised attendees by joining her on stage to sing a song and she didn’t hesitate to express her excitement. After they performed their duet, “Happy Anywhere,” they embraced in a long hug and she playfully put one leg around him to keep him as close as possible.

“@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night #happyanywhere gx ❤️,” Gwen wrote in the caption for video clips she shared of the epic moment on Instagram.

It didn’t take long for fans to compliment the couple and share sweet words of love in the comments section. “Strong women empower women and a strong man will always have her back ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “UNFORGETTABLE AND EPIC night! Finally I got to witness your sweet love ❤️ I love you both!” A third gushed over how much they “love these two together” and a fourth called them “my two favorite singers.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton during a previous performance. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Before Gwen posted her latest video clips with Blake, she shared a post that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at when her hubby proposed to her in a never-before-seen videos and pics. It showed off how thrilled they were in the memorable moment and included incredible glimpses at Gwen’s gorgeous diamond ring.

Gwen and Blake’s love story began when they got to know each other better on The Voice. They were together for five years before he popped the question in 2020 and were married in July. Their wedding was small and intimate and took place at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.