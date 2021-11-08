CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paralympic Games wheelchair tennis champ Nick Taylor retires

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Three-time Paralympic wheelchair tennis champion medalist Nick Taylor has announced his retirement. Taylor, an American who turns 42 this week, won 11 Grand Slam...

