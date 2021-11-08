CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles City Workers Protest Vaccine Mandate Outside City Hall

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

Hundreds of people, including Los Angeles municipal employees, protested against Covid vaccination mandates outside City Hall today in a demonstration organized by a group that calls itself Firefighters4Freedom.

Many people among in crowd were wearing clothes designating their employment with city and county fire departments, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and other local government agencies.

Some of those people said they were prepared to lose their job over the city’s vaccination mandate , which gives them until Dec. 18 to comply. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said last month that any city employee who refused to get vaccinated against Covid 19 by a December 18 deadline “should be prepared to lose their job.”

Across the city as a whole, a mandate requiring proof of vaccination at most indoor businesses went into effect today.

One Los Angeles firefighter at today’s rally, Scott Tomlin, said he is prepared to lose his job “because I’m not prepared to lose my life over it.”

There were speakers who identified themselves as law enforcement including Michael McMahon, an LAPD officer who said he was suspended last Friday for refusing vaccines and testing

Fox11’s eye in the sky, Stu Mandel, posted photos of the crowd at the event.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and L.A. County health officials say reports of Covid-related deaths following vaccination are extremely rare.

The CDC does warn of a “plausible causal relationship” between Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine and a rare blood clot event known as TTS. It occurred at a rate of seven per 1 million vaccinated women between 18 and 49 years old. The CDC was looking into five reported deaths related to complications from TTS following administration of the J&J vaccine. As of mid-October, more than 15 million people in the U.S. had received that vaccine.

Meanwhile, infection rates in Los Angeles and California have begun rising again in the past week.

Several people at the rally noted that Mayor Garcetti recently tested positive for Covid, indicating to them that the vaccines do not provide protection against the virus. However, the CDC reports that unvaccinated people are at 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for Covid than fully-vaccinated people and 11.3 times more likely to die from the virus than people who have been vaccinated. In California, unvaccinated people are at 6.8 times greater risk of testing positive, according to the state’s daily dashboard.

As of Sunday, 754,051 people in the United States have died of Covid, 72,698 of them in California.

According to information from LAPD Chief Michael Moore last week, his department’s vaccination rate is likely around 85%, which is very high compared to the overall population.

Through Dec. 18, unvaccinated employees have to submit to two Covid tests per week, and $65 per test will be deducted from their paychecks. Employees have to get tested during their free time, and testing has to be conducted by the city or a vendor of the city’s choosing. Third party tests will not be allowed.

The union representing Los Angeles police officers filed a lawsuit against the city for requiring employees to pay out of pocket for their tests.

Those seeking religious or medical exemptions will also be required to take two tests per week at the employee’s own expense while the city processes the exemption request. If an exemption is approved, the employee will be reimbursed for testing costs and going forward will be required to test for Covid once per week, but the city will pay for it.

If an exemption request is denied, the employee will have five business days to file an appeal. If they do not appeal the decision, they will be issued a notice that they must submit proof of vaccination. Failure to do so would result in “corrective action.”

The employee will be able to either resign or retire “all in good standing in lieu of discipline” if they do not comply with the mandate. Those employees will also be eligible for rehire if they get vaccinated or if the vaccination order is lifted.

Exemption requests are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis. People can qualify for an exemption if they have a medical condition or sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances that prevent them from receiving the vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 19 New Deaths, 1,378 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 19 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1,378 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But at present, 605 County residents are said to be hospitalized with Covid-19. COVID-19 Daily Update:November 13, 2021New Cases: 1,378 (1,510,434 to date)New Deaths: 19 (26,856 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 605 pic.twitter.com/uiikxcEyQl — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 13, 2021   Covid test results have now been made available to more than 9,230,000 people, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.0%. L.A. County’s Department of Public Health...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Will Not Lift Covid Masking Or Vaccination Restrictions By End Of Year, Says Top Health Official

“We will not reach the 80% threshold by the beginning of the year,” said Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer today about the county’s vaccination progress. She then noted, “This is one of the 4 measures we must meet to lift restrictions.” Translation: L.A.’s indoor public masking and vaccination requirements will be in place until at least the start of 2022. Ferrer’s appraisal comes just one day after Governor Gavin Newsom extended California’s Covid-related state of emergency through March 2022, by which time it will have been in effect over two years. It also comes one day after the AMPTP...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

IATSE’s Three Largest Hollywood Locals Could Determine Outcome Of Contract Ratification Vote

With IATSE members set to vote this weekend for or against ratification of a new Basic Agreement, the outcome could well be determined by the union’s three largest Hollywood locals: Cinematographers Guild Local 600, Editors Guild Local 700 and Prop Local 44. Together, they have enough electoral votes to decide the outcome one way or the other, no matter how the other 10 Hollywood locals vote. If a majority of all three of those locals’ members votes Yes, the contract wpuld be ratified, and if a majority of all three locals votes No, it would be rejected. Under IATSE’s electoral college-style...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

IASTE Ballots Hit Inboxes; Contract Ratification Vote Runs Through Sunday

EXCLUSIVE: Heading towards a near midnight Sunday deadline, IATSE members now have their ballots to vote on a new three-year deal with the producers. The nearly 60,000 members of the below-the-line union received emails this morning starting around 6 AM PT prompting them to login in and digitally cast their vote. As you can see below, the question being asked is strikingly straightforward: The method of making sure your vote is counted is a little bit more complicated, with a three-stage process: Like the strike authorization vote of early October, the vast majority of members are certain to vote almost immediately. For those...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Ben Crump Files Nearly 100 New Lawsuits On Behalf Of Astroworld Attendees, Total Count Now Tops 200 – Updated

UPDATED: Today Ben Crump, the lawyer best known for his representation of the family of George Floyd and Trayvon Martin, announced at a press conference that he and other attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of 90 people who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival. Nine people have died as a result of injuries sustained at the festival, where a surging crowd hurt hundreds of people. Crump said victims were injured “mentally, physically and psychologically…This should have never, ever happened,” he continued. “This lawsuit is not just about getting justice for them, but it’s about making sure the promoters and the organizers know that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Crew Member Broke Leg When Struck By Snapped Cable On ‘Trigger Warning’ Set In New Mexico

An accident on the New Mexico set of Trigger Warning last month left crew member James Saul with a broken leg. The October 1 accident occurred while filming a scene in which an ambulance was being towed by a cable. The cable snapped, whipped around and struck him on the leg. Saul was transported to a hospital and was released that evening. The next day, Saul posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair with his leg in a cast. A few days later, he posted an X-ray image of his broken leg, accompanied by a caution to “Be careful out there movie folks.” The accident happened while filming at Zia Pueblo, a tiny Native American community about 40 miles north of Albuquerque. The film, which stars Anthony Michael Hall, Jessica Alba and Mark Webber, wrapped in October and was produced for Netflix by Thunder Road Pictures.
ACCIDENTS
Deadline

‘Blue Bayou’ Helmer Justin Chon On “Cruel And Just Unfathomable” Reality Of Immigration Tale – Contenders L.A.

Justin Chon seeks to create conversation and awareness around the complex and sobering realities of immigration in the United States with his Blue Bayou. “I thought it was so cruel and just unfathomable that you can bring a child from another country and then tell them at some point later in their life that they’re not welcome in the place they call home,” he said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles at the DGA Theater. “That’s why I think this film was important for me to tell. this is always the best way – on the big screen – to...
IMMIGRATION
Deadline

TPG Real Estate Acquires Cinespace Studios Chicago And Toronto In $1.1B Deal

TPG Real Estate Partners has acquired the studio campuses of Cinespace Studios in Chicago and Toronto — combined the second largest independent sound stage platform in North America — as the buying, selling and building of sound stages continues at a fast clip. It’s the firm’s second major deal in the space in as many months after agreeing in late September to acquire a large stake in Germany’s Studio Babelsberg. Financial terms of the latest transaction were not disclosed but sources close to the deal pegged it at around $1.1 billion. Eoin Egan, former head of production services at Netflix, will join...
REAL ESTATE
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Mexico’s Oscar Entry ‘Prayers For The Stolen’

Young girls hide from drug cartels in Prayers For The Stolen, Mexico’s powerful entry to the International Feature Oscar race. Directed by Tatiana Huezo and loosely based on Jennifer Clement’s novel, the film, which screens at AFI Fest on November 14 and releases theatrically and on Netflix in the U.S. and select regions on November 17, centers on three girls living in a remote mountaintop. Rich in atmosphere, it captures the sights and sounds of their daily lives, balancing the charming details of their childhood bonding with the terrible impact of the drug trade on their community. Eight-year-old Ana (Ana Cristina Ordóñez González) plays with her friends Paula (Camila Gaal) and Maria (Blanca Itzel Pérez) while their mothers work in the poppy...
MOVIES
Deadline

Britney Spears Formally Free From Conservatorship, Judge Rules

After 13 years, #FreeBritney is now more than just a hashtag. “The court agrees to the termination of the conservatorship,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday, in favor of Britney Spears. Aside from some self-described “administrative” matters to wrap everything up, the packed hearing this afternoon in downtown Los Angeles put an effective end to the conservatorship that has controlled almost every aspect of Spears’ life since 2008. Agreed to by all the lawyers in the courtroom, the somewhat expected result follows a turbulent year for the singer and the restrictive legal entanglement she has been snared in. As the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Glen De Vries, Who Flew To Space With William Shatner, Dies In Airplane Crash

Glen de Vries, the 49-year-old entrepreneur who flew to space with actor William Shatner last month aboard a flight launched by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, died Thursday in a small-plane crash in New Jersey. A statement tweeted by Blue Origin said, “We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries. He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired.” The crash of the single-engine Cessna 172 occurred yesterday afternoon near...
ACCIDENTS
Deadline

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Addresses Issues, But Avoids Asking Certain Uncomfortable Questions

It was the next-to-last show of the season Friday for Bill Maher’s Real Time on HBO. So it was a moment for the host to ponder some of the supply chain issues and other big questions confronting US society, which some – including Maher – believe threaten life as we know it in this country. So who better to bring on than multimillionaire entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, aka “Mr. Wonderful” from ABC-TV’s Shark Tank, to talk about a world where the women of Only Fans are now accepting canned goods, thanks to supply chain issues, as Maher joked. Why, asked Maher, are supply...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Pedro Almodóvar And Penélope Cruz Talk ‘Parallel Mothers’ And Their Trust In Each Other – Contenders L.A.

Power collaborators Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz dived into their latest project Parallel Mothers and celebrated the magic of diverse families Sunday during the movie’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles award-season event. “This is a rough story about motherhood, above all,” said Almodóvar of Parallel Mothers, which premiered earlier this year at the Venice Film Festival and is being released in the U.S. by Sony Pictures Classics. “Penélope’s character is hiding something that gave her a sense of guilt, which is very important. It’s something that is very, very hard to perform. She is saying something that is inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Fundraiser For His High School Postponed By Threats Of Student Walk-Out

Dave Chappelle’s appearance at his former high school in Washington, D.C. has been postponed by a threat of a student walkout. The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Georgetown said students were uncomfortable with Chappelle’s remarks on transgender people in his Netflix special, The Closer. The fundraiser would have been held on Nov. 23, but now has been moved to April 22. The monies raised would have gone toward a new theater named after Chappelle, according to Politico Playbook, which broke the news “We recognize that not everyone will accept or welcome a particular artist’s point of view, product, or craft, but reject...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Powers $27M+ Second Weekend; ‘Clifford’ Louder With $22M 5-Day: Is Theatrical Hybrid Model Really The Answer For Family Movies? – Update

Sunday AM Writethru: After Saturday AM update…Despite the worst reviews ever for a Marvel movie, and a B CinemaScore, the second weekend of Disney/Marvel’s Eternals didn’t implode, hitting $27.5M for the weekend, very close to where we saw it yesterday morning. That’s a -61% decline from its opening weekend, which is at the higher end of projections. The pic made $7.8M Friday, -75%. Through ten days, the Chloe Zhao-directed movie will stand at an estimated $118.8M. Worldwide is $284.1M. Paramount/eOne’s Clifford the Big Red Dog, is much higher than studio  ($15M-$17M) and industry projections, despite its availability on Paramount+ with $22M in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Crosses $700M Global, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Pic Of Pandemic Overseas; ‘Eternals’ Assembles $281M WW Through Second Session – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: After seven weekends of offshore release, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die continues to bond with audiences and has crossed $700M global. Importantly, that includes over $558M at the international box office, making Bond 25 the biggest Hollywood movie overseas in 2021 and throughout the pandemic era, overtaking Universal’s own F9. Globally, it is currently sitting about $12M behind F9. The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed NTTD had a great start in Australia this session and has now surpassed Skyfall’s lifetime in 18 markets and Spectre’s lifetime in 22 (see more below). Meanwhile, in its sophomore session, Disney/Marvel’s Eternals continued to lead the international box...
MOVIES
Deadline

Iceland Roasts Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse In Tourism Video; Touts “Open-World Experience Where Everything Is Real”

An actor and Mark Zuckerberg look-alike skewed the virtual reality of the Facebook founder’s Metaverse while promoted the stunning waterfalls and wild horses of Iceland in a tourism video. Urging people to visit “Icelandverse,” actor Jörundur Ragnarsson, with a short bowl haircut and awkward body movements and identified in the video as Zack Mossbergsson, chief visionary officer, says, “Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird.” “Some said it’s not possible. Some said it’s out of reach. To them we say, it’s already here. Seriously, it’s here,” he gestures to snowy...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Steve Bannon Indicted On Charges Of Contempt Of Congress

Steve Bannon, the former adviser to President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on charges of contempt of Congress, after he failed to comply with a subpoena issued by a committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots. Bannon, a former film producer and current podcast host, has claimed through his attorney that he has executive privilege even though he left the White House in August 2017, well before the attack on the Capitol this year. The Grand Jury indictment cites Bannon’s failure to appear and produce documents to the committee on October 7 and to appear for a deposition on October 14. Bannon...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Andy Palmer To Helm ‘When They Come For Me’; Matthew Fifer Wraps On Shudder’s ‘Treatment’; SFFilm Honorees; Acquisitions By Gravitas, Buffalo 8, Mutiny, More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Palmer (Camp Cold Brook, The Funhouse Massacre) has signed on to direct When They Come For Me as his next film, after wrapping production on the comedy The Re-Education of Molly Singer, starring Britt Robertson, Nico Santos, Jaime Pressley and Holland Roden. The thriller from Citizen Skull Productions tells the story of six trapped locals during a lightning storm at Stonehenge that creates an electrical dome, where survival means fighting off ancient souls trying to take over their bodies. German actors Werner Daehn and Adrienne McQueen are attached to star in the pic, which will shoot next year in Europe. Patricia...
MOVIES
