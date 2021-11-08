CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating drops to new low of 38 percent: poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrOp3_0cqSdHB700

( The Hill ) – President Biden ’s approval rating continued to sink in a new poll released on Sunday, following weeks of drama on Capitol Hill regarding his legislative agenda and the party’s losses in Virginia on Tuesday.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The poll was conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University between Wednesday and Friday of last week, just before Democrats passed an infrastructure bill and advanced a social spending package.

It found that Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 38 percent after it had been hovering in the low 40s in recent polls.

The House finally passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package late Friday night, sending it to Biden’s desk for final approval, while the October jobs report released earlier in the day showed that the U.S. added 531,000 jobs last month, exceeding expectations .

Biden’s approval rating has been on the decline for a number of weeks now, since the delta variant reversed progress on the COVID-19 pandemic and his withdrawal from Afghanistan drew bipartisan rebuke.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey conducted at the end of October found that the president’s approval rating had slipped to 43 percent , which was down 5 points from the survey conducted in September.

The latest USA Today-Suffolk University poll found that 46 percent of those surveyed believe Biden is doing a worse job as president than expected, including 16 percent who supported him at the ballot box last year. Forty-four percent of independents said he is performing worse, not better, than they had expected.

That disapproval is already shaping up to have an impact on Biden’s chances at reelection in 2024. According to the poll, 64 percent of respondents said they do not want the president to launch a bid for reelection, including 28 percent of Democrats.

For comparison, 58 percent said they do not want to see former President Trump at the top of the GOP ticket either, including 24 percent of Republicans.

The poll came on the heels of an unsuccessful night for Democrats in Virginia, where Republicans swept the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general races. GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin bested former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) by roughly 68,000 votes in the marquee gubernatorial race seen as a potential harbinger of midterm races.

The White House, however, secured a significant win on Friday after the House approved the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The party is now focusing its attention on passing the $1.75 trillion social spending package, dubbed the Build Back Better Act, which is the second part of Biden’s legislative agenda. The package includes funding for expanding health care and education programs as well as about half a billion dollars for addressing climate change.

The House approved a rule on Friday that advanced the package, but it will not face a final vote until the Congressional Budget Office releases its score on the legislation, which moderates in the party say must line up with the White House’s estimates as a precondition of their support.

Biden responded to his slumping poll numbers last week, telling reporters during a press conference, “That’s not why I ran.” He noted that polls are volatile, adding, “I didn’t run to determine how well I’m going to do in the polls.”

The USA Today-Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters by landline and cellphone. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 1

Related
omahanews.net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Biden Approval Slumps to New Low as Republicans Gain Clear Advantage for Midterms

President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a new low in the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll that shows only 41 percent of Americans approve of the job he is doing with 53 percent disapproving. The decline is driven largely by Democrats and independents as the president has seen his approval ratings decline steadily since taking office, when a slight majority of Americans approved of his performance. The president’s approval rating hit 50 percent in June and 44 percent in September, meaning his current standing isn’t statistically different from two months ago. The president’s loss of popularity among members of his own party is quite stark. While 94 percent of Democrats approved of his job performance in June, that number is down to 80 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Here's what Joe Biden can -- and can't -- do to fight inflation

(CNN) — Soaring inflation is quickly becoming a political liability for President Joe Biden, who has shifted his public message to acknowledging the problem and commiserating with Americans over higher prices. But even as his administration scrambles to pull all available levers to bring prices down, there remains little that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
New York Post

White House wants McAuliffe after Virginia gubernatorial loss: report

The Biden administration is searching for a job to give Terry McAuliffe following his defeat in the race to be Virginia governor last week, according to a new report. Punchbowl News reported Thursday that White House officials are looking to place the former Democratic National Committee chair somewhere in the hierarchy. The report cited “multiple high-level sources familiar with the White House’s thinking.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli spent more than a week refusing to concede a race that every news organization had called for his opponent before finally backing down on Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Republicans#Approval Rating#Capitol Hill#Fox8 Mobile#Democrats#House#Harvard#Gop
MSNBC

For the GOP's new attack ad, the truth wasn't quite good enough

Republicans were already feeling optimistic about their electoral fortunes. The Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill are tiny, and given that the White House's party nearly always loses seats two years after a presidential election, GOP leaders effectively started measuring the drapes a while ago. After last week's elections in Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Biden economy is being defined by these two numbers

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. In France today they’re celebrating Armistice Day — the end of World War I. On this day in 1918, after four years of trench warfare, my great-grandfather walked up the Champs Élysées with two of his daughters. Family lore has it that his job, as one of the rare recruits who could read, write, and decipher maps, was to observe the disposition of the French and German front lines at the end of a day of fighting, draw them on a map, and bring them to the higher ups … away from the front lines.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

The top 10 GOP presidential candidates for 2024, ranked

The 2021 election is over, which means it’s time to talk about 2024. Okay, well, at least a little bit. The 2021 election reinforced the difficult path that lies ahead for Democrats in their efforts to keep unified control of Washington, particularly with President Biden’s numbers having declined. And the jockeying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination began long ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Joe Manchin and Larry Summers were both right about inflation but disagree on Biden's agenda. Who's right will determine the path of his presidency and the economy.

Two famous Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin and Larry Summers, agree on inflation and disagree on Biden's agenda. Manchin thinks Build Back Better will worsen inflation, but Summers thinks the costs of not doing it are huge. While Democrats squabble, Americans are getting angrier and angrier about the economy. Take your...
BUSINESS
WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy