On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency market soared to an all-time high, reaching a market cap of $3 trillion, as the world's two largest cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. Bitcoin has rallied more than 6% since Nov. 7 to reach $67,591.86, while Ether, the token supporting the Ethereum blockchain, gained 3.5% to hit $4,789.45 as of Tuesday at 11:32 a.m. Hong Kong time, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO