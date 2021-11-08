CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson Public Schools reinstates mask mandate

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
Jackson Public Schools is reinstating its mask mandate for all indoor activities for the entire district starting Tuesday.

This comes as the school district is seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 rates.

Superintendent Jeff Beal said in a Facebook post that the district has 70 student cases and 15 staff cases.

District officials are asking students to stay home if they are not feeling well, have tested positive for COVID or are awaiting a COVID test result.

School officials are hopeful that, with vaccinations now available for students ages 5 to 18, they will get some relief from the spread of the virus.

